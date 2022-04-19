We feel like it was only yesterday when Wonkette was discussing how Donald Trump had surveyed the field of lunatics and losers in the Ohio GOP Senate primary and said, "I pick THAT ONE. The one who looks like he's made of human butt hair." And that's how JD Vance, Yale's finest fake hillbilly, ended up holding that rose in his teeth.

Of course, the story of how Vance is an opportunistic grifter who used to hate Donald Trump but suddenly decided to love Donald Trump for grifter purposes is nothing new. Indeed, Trump seems to revel in the submission of folks like Vance, who once was rebellious against his authority but now knows who's boss.

But if you've seen "America's Hitler" trending on Twitter the past 24 hours, here's why. Turns out Mr. Vance really said some things out loud about what he really thought of Donald Trump. Pity this just leaked out into the world right after Mr. Vance got that coveted golden dildo from Donald Trump. Pity the person Mr. Vance said these things to, Vance's former roomie at Yale, is now a Democratic state rep in Georgia. Pity that person felt the need to just tweet this out:

The screenshot below is @JDVance1’s unfiltered explanation from 2016 of the breakdown in Republican politics that he now personally is trying to exploit. The “America’s Hitler” bit is at the end. The public deserves to know the magnitude of this guy’s bad faith.pic.twitter.com/79Z0qSWFWF — Josh McLaurin (@Josh McLaurin) 1650299806

“But I’m not surprised by Trump’s rise, and I think the entire party has only itself to blame. We are, whether we like it or not, the party of lower-income, lower-education white people, and I have been saying for a long time that we need to offer those people SOMETHING (and hell, maybe even expand our appeal to working class black people in the process) or a demagogue would.



“We are now at that point. Trump is the fruit of the party’s collective neglect. I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler. How’s that for discouraging?”

Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha, have a good time this week, JD Vance.

Here is the response from Vance's spox:

In a statement, Vance campaign manager Jordan Wiggins dismissed the image as old news.



“It’s laughable that the media treats J.D. not liking Trump six years ago as some sort of breaking news, when they’ve already covered it to death since this race began,” Wiggins wrote. “Clearly, President Trump trusts that J.D. is a genuine convert, as out of all the Republican candidates running, he endorsed J.D. and concluded that he is the strongest America First conservative in the race.”

"A genuine convert." Because we're not talking about politics, we're talking about America's most loser cult.

But yes, it's "old news" that Vance used to not like Trump. "America's Hitler" isn't old news. That's new.

And what a fun week for us all to find out about it. Vance will be campaigning with America's Hitler's stupidest son tomorrow.

