Jack Posobiec, if you did not know, has a brother. A brother named Kevin. Yesterday, Kevin joined Jack on his “Human Events” internet television show to discuss their new plan for rallying voters in Pennsylvania — going to Latin Masses around the state in order to target Traditionalist Catholics and convince them to vote for Donald Trump.

It’s not a bad plan on their end, given the way Groypers and other alt-right types have been drawn to the Latin Mass over the years since Nazi Pope decided it was okay to bring it back. I guess there’s just something about doing things the way they were done before Vatican II, that appeals to them. You know, before the Catholic Church explicitly condemned anti-semitism, and back when there was a whole Latin Mass for Good Friday calling for God to “remove the veil from their hearts” so that the Jewish people can acknowledge Jesus and “be delivered from their darkness.” I wonder what it might be!

Rather than responding to what Jack was actually saying about the Latin Mass people, brother Kevin went on a rather wild tangent about Christian persecution, sounding like he might could use a few wafers to soak up that communion wine.

He said:

You know, we're facing like, woke liberal movie narratives now and nobody has a problem with supporting like Transformers or Marvel, this and that, but why are you and I, Jack, getting attacked for praying the St. Michael the Archangel prayer on the day and then today's our Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, why are we getting attacked? For praying to the supernatural? And they had no problem with praying, you know, or idolizing these CGI characters in movies these days. Why is that? And it's because the demons know the truth? It's a spiritual warfare. Like we're just trying to get people, saving souls, sanctification, redemption, resurrection, life. And honestly, if you want to get practical like President Trump, he's literally saying he's gonna to create a federal task force against Christian persecution [unintelligible]. Like pro-lifers are being jailed, so I don't know why you would be against that.

Ah yes, all of those people going around praying to Transformers! Our Megatron who art on Cybertron, hallowed be thy name! This is a real thing that real people do all of the time, in real life.

Christian persecution is, of course, very different from other forms of persecution, at least in part because much of it involves refusing to be persecuted by Christians themselves. After all, sometimes discriminating against people is a very important part of their religion, if not the most important part.

It can also include simply not being a Christian, being horrified (even as a Christian!) by the cruel things people say in the name of Christianity, not assuming that everyone is a Christian by wishing them all a Merry Christmas, etc. etc.

In this case, it turns out that the Christian Persecution Kevin and his brother suffered was that some people made fun of them for recording videos of themselves holding up rosaries very intensely while “Nessun Dorma” from Puccini’s Turandot played in the background.

Once again, it is my obligation to inform you that “Nessun Dorma (No One Sleeps)” is an aria from Puccini’s Turandot, sung by a man who is up waiting to find out if he is going to marry a princess or be beheaded at her command the next day (depending on whether or not she can guess his name) and it is a very, very weird choice for whatever this nonsense is.

It is most certainly not a religious song.

They also did a video praying to St. Michael the Archangel, although I’m really going to need to point out here that the people who were mad about it were not “woke liberals,” but Protestant Christian Trumpists who were mad that they were praying to a saint.

Yeah, the one guy saying “Guys, there [are] literally zero Scriptures that tell us to pray to anyone but Jesus Christ! Please educate yourselves” and the other guy saying

”Repetitive prayer is what the pagans do ... God literally doesn't hear it!” … probably not “woke liberals!”

The persecution, it seems, is calling from inside the house.

Unfortunately, I was unable to find anything about either of them praying to the Supernatural.

Get it? Because it’s when Dean Winchester let himself get possessed by Michael in order to defeat Lucifer?

Perhaps we’ll see that video in a future update.