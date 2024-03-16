Well, well, well, look who was getting even more fraudy cash from Chinese alleged-double-triple agent Guo Wengui than we already knew. Why, not just sugarbabies Stephen K. Bannon and Jason Miller, but Fox News too, I do declare!

Recently dropped docs from the shady former billionaire’s bankruptcy case files show that around the same time he declared he was broke, Guo made it rain one last time on his fascism-friendly-friens, dispersing $21 million to Gettr, the Twitter ripoff fronted by hair-club dropout Jason Miller, plus $353k to Miller personally and another 100 g’s to Miller’s consulting company. He also gave $850k to Steve Bannon’s Strategic Advisors, and $264k to Fox News, money that the government says is ill-gotten gains it would now like to claw back, thanks.

A few years ago Jason Miller was insisting Guo was a mere Gettr seed investor and content creator, no involvement with running the site at all, how dare anyone suggest such a thing! But as it turns out, Guo funded and controlled the company through shell companies and nonprofits, paying Steve Miller to pretend to be CEO, and paying MAGA brain trust members like Charlie Kirk, Dinesh D’Souza, Jack Posobiec, and Andy Ngo to post those rich and meaningful election-denying, anti-vax, antifa-hating insights that right-wing media consumers can’t get enough of. And, also, the site was part of a criminal consortium he used to bilk Chinese dissident investors out of a billion-with-a-b dollars. With Guo in jail awaiting trial and no more cash, the site is now on the imminent verge of closing down. Sad!

For Miller’s part, he’s gone from “I don’t know her” to “I worked so damn hard for that guy!”

“All monies earned in my role as GETTR CEO were specifically laid out in my contract and were for services performed. We will be opposing this witch-hunt,” huffed Jason Miller to the Daily Beast’s William Bredderman. (Miller is not charged with anything.) He claims the money to Fox was for Gettr ads that his consulting company created. “All services performed, all highly documented.” How backscratchy!

Guo’s sugardaddyship and school for scammdal commenced soon after he showed up with buckets of money from China in 2014 and claimed asylum as an enemy of the Chinese government, where he’s on the most-wanted list for alleged bribery, fraud and money laundering, or as Steve Bannon calls him, “The Donald Trump of China.”

Guo bought a penthouse at the Sherry Netherland, somehow charming their famously snooty co-op board, and quickly and easily joined National-Security-Risk-a-Lago, where he swanned around with a little fluffy white dog, as sugardaddies are wont to do. Steve, Jason, Rudy, Michael Flynn, and Peter Navarro quickly sidled up with dollar signs for pupils, and friendships were made in fraud heaven.

But who was Guo really working for? Himself most of all, probably. He seems to have been a master at using connections and insider dirt to make himself useful to all sides, a trick he learned in China where he rose to prominence as a “white glove,” an intermediary between corrupt government officials and their patrons and benefactors who keeps everyone else’s hands clean. This gave him close ties with Chinese intelligence, who helped him score blackmail materials in exchange for insider dirt. He spun his white-glovery into his own real estate success, disposing of a vice-mayor in Beijing who denied him a building permit by giving the government a sex tape of him in flagrante delicto with his mistress.

What Guo knows, who he’s really worked for, where all his money was from, where he spent it, all of it’s vague, but in dribs and drabs of filing and reporting more comes out … which makes the mystery deeper.

In 2016 China let Guo’s wife to move to the US, which is not how they generally treat dissidents they’re trying to extort into coming home. Chinese agents showed up twice at the Sherry Netherland to try to convince him to return to China, which led to US officials being poised to arrest the agents for extortion and visa fraud, but they were given the order to stand down and merely confiscated the agents’ phones instead. The Trump presidency-verse was torn on what to do with him: Steve Wynn, who runs a casino in Macau, wrote a letter to try to convince Trump to extradite Guo back to China, but Steve Bannon stepped in and convinced the big guy not to do it, that Guo might be useful, then distracted Trump and squirreled Guo’s file away.

That apparently made B & G the very best of buds, and Guo paid Bannon at least $1 million for “consulting services” and became a quick learner at the Bannon School for Turning Online Anger Into Money. Guo amassed hundreds of thousands of followers in the Chinese-dissident-expatriate community by railing about how he was going to take down the CCP, in between hawking his scammy ventures and repeating right-wing anti-vax talking points. He made flashy videos, which are quite a watch.

In 2017 Bannon left the White House, and in 2018 Guo and Bannon leased a $50 million property together on 64th street in Manhattan, which they called the consulate for the “New Federal State of China.” From there they published bogus COVID-19 studies and promoted Uncle Rudy’s conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

All the while, Guo grifted on Bannon’s War Room and on Gettr, selling fake “stock shares” in his company “GTV,” which was not public, and a crypto asset called “H-Coin,” which he claimed was backed with gold and was not, in between railing against the Chinese government and rapping anti-CCP raps. Everybody wants to rap!

But it was the enemies of the CCP, the dissidents, he was grifting, and he was raking in a lot. Reported Evan Osnos in the New Yorker, “in a six-week span in 2020, investors bought four hundred and fifty-two million dollars of stock in one of Guo’s ventures; for another project, investors handed over two hundred and fifty million dollars for membership in GClubs, which proved to have vanishingly few benefits.”

Fleece China’s enemies, get your wife back?

But somewhere in there Guo flew too close to the grift sun. He was arrested and indicted a year ago, $630 million of his assets were seized, his apartment mysteriously caught on fire, and he’s been held on bond ever since.

I wonder if Bannon ever visits him, or thanked him for letting him live on the yacht? Wonder if Miller ever sent a card? Are they sentimental, these people, or is he just another forgotten sideshow in the MAGA griftaverse?

