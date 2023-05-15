We have been having our little fun watching House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer flail around as he pretends he's presenting hard evidence against the Bidens to the American people. He has nothing. It's super-fuckin' obvious. Fox News knows it. Quite frankly it kind of seems to be annoying them, because they were promised Biden investigations, and this dumb hick can't manage to make up a damn thing. At least when they were hounding Hillary Clinton for years on end, they were able to scream "Benghazi!" and "Emails!" and they felt like they were saying something.

This is not that.

Comer went on Fox News with deflated Muppet costume Maria Bartiromo this weekend, and she wanted to ask hard journalism questions about "this coverup." Her face was so serious, like she was a real reporter. But she accidentally got something hilarious out of Comer:

BARTIROMO: You have spoken with whistleblowers. You also spoke with an informant who gave you all of this information. Where is that informant today? Where are these whistleblowers?



COMER: Well, unfortunately we can't track down the informant. We are hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant, the whistleblower is very credible.

Unfortunately, the informant has runnt away and Jamie Comer dunnot know whar he is. Heh heh heh. But don't worry, Jamie Comer will find him wharever he's hidin'. Maybe he is in the garage. Maybe he's over yonder in the chicken coop.

Dangit, informant, whar yew at?

The informant is real, though. Jamie Comer seen him. Jamie Comer done come outside and the informant said, "Sir, I have a secret about Hunter Biden's devil penis," and Jamie Comer could tell they was real.

So, the very real informant and the very real whistleblower, these are two very real and separate people and not imaginary friends or Russian spies or imaginary Russian spies.

Except wait hold on a second:

BARTIROMO: Hold on a second, Congressman. Did you just say that the whistleblower or the informant is now missing?



COMER: Well, we're hopeful that we can find the informant. Now remember, these informants are kind of in the spy business, so they don't make a habit of being seen a lot or being high profile or anything like that.

"The spy business."

Y'all, even Maria Bartiromo's face was:

COMER: We have basic information with respect to what the informant has alleged, and it's very serious! It alleges that Joe Biden when he was vice president was involved in a quid pro quo with a foreign country in exchange for foreign aid.

He pronounced it "quid pro crow." Latin's tough for guys like Jamie Comer.

Anyway, we hate it when the vice president of the United States withholds foreign aid. Definitely something the vice president does all the time. You know how they're the ones who set policy and the foreign aid budget.

Also, it's funny how those outlines are so similar to the criminal extortion Donald Trump was actually caught doing, trying to force Ukraine to help him steal the 2020 election.

It's like Comer's plan here is literally as half-witted as just accusing Biden of exactly what Trump did, but in the mostly brainlessly vague terms possible, and hoping the entire country is too stupid to notice that he's trying to take all the proper nouns out of the Trump Mad Lib and replace them with Biden words.

BARTIROMO: Are there whistleblowers or informants missing right now?



COMER: [blah blah blah words that don't mean things ] Nine of the 10 people that we've identified that have very good knowledge with respect to the Bidens, they're one of three things, Maria, they're either currently in court, they're currently in jail, or they're currently missing.

Oh no, nine of the 10 people who know the things about the Bidens are one of three things, and one of those things is "in court."

Okeydoke.

Comer bitched and moaned that the FBI won't play along with his random accusations, and he babbled that "no president" has ever been accused of the things Biden has. (He hasn't accused Biden of anything specific.)

And he baselessly said that the people who want to come forward and say things about the Bidens, "They fear for their LAAAAAAAAH-VES!" You betcha.

Bartiromo, if she was genuinely skeptical for even a moment when she was making that face above, went right back to being one of the dumbest, most gullible motherfuckers on Fox News. "This is absolutely extraordinary and it is stunning that some people are missing that you need to prove this!"

She continued:

BARTIROMO: Who in the White House is intimidating these people? Do you know?



COMER: I do know. We're saving that for a later time.

Of course he is.

It's funny because Trump and his administration were especially known for witness intimidation and tampering. The judge in the E. Jean Carroll case literally just advised the jurors not to make their identities known for a good long while, if ever.

Speaking to Bartiromo, Comer also accused the Democrats on his committee of acting as "defense attorneys for the Biden family."

All of this is 100 percent the most laughable kind of projection. Jamie Comer might be stupid enough to think he's being clever, and the 30 percent of Americans he's playing to might be that stupid too.

That's it, that's the tweet.

Speaking of "that stupid," here are two of the flying monkeys. Charlie Kirk is really leaning into the conspiracy theory and shitting his pants on command about nine whistleblowers being missing. Marjorie Taylor Greene may not have memorized her lines yet.

“Just to be clear. Our whistle blower for Joe Biden is not missing.” — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸) 1684102041

You're all doing great and Jesus loves you.

The end.

UPDATE: Oh no, now she's going to ask everybody where the informant is.Here she is this morning with GOP Rep. Tim Burchett. this is so GD sad.



“where's the Amber Alert???” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1684163120

