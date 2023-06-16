A couple weeks ago, flagrantly woke tuck-friendly bathing suit Ted Cruz got on Twitter and said that the new "Kill the Gays" law in Uganda is "horrific and wrong." Also "grotesque" and "an abomination." We don't know why he tweeted it, though we have our own personal theories. We don't think it's because he's a good person. Just a week or so prior he was announcing investigations into Bud Light for, um, being nice to a transgender lady. He's not a good person.

But something led him to speak up and say hey, at the very least, Uganda should not KILL GAY PEOPLE.

And American right-wing Christians lost it at him on Twitter, because they are psychos and lunatics. Donald Trump's former homeschooled lawyer Jenna Ellis was furious.She tweeted, "You can condemn a law that imposes the death penalty for homosexuality without being pro or #LGBTQ . Like Bud Light, you should have just said nothing. Not this." Then she lied about what the law says, claiming as many American fascist Christian supremacists are that the law only provides the death penalty for raping children. What the law actually says is serial-killer-grade homicidal, and anybody who supports it should never be allowed near other humans or animals.

The American Family Association is one of the United States's most notorious anti-LGBTQ+ hate groups, though it'd probably be more efficient just to call them Nazis at this point. One of their resident Christian supremacists, Jameson Taylor, was speaking before the National Association of Christian Lawmakers at Liberty University last week, and Right Wing Watch brings us this clip of him chastising Ted Cruz for even suggesting that killing gay people is bad.

If you watch nothing else in this video, skip to about 30 seconds in and watch for what happens at 0: 33. It'll make the quote that follows extra weird for you. That's all we will say about that.

“Sen. Cruz seems to have forgotten that following British law, the American colonies imposed the death penalty for sodomy,” Taylor smugly proclaimed. “Thomas Jefferson, among others, sought to change these laws, calling instead for castration and that was because he wanted to reserve the death penalty only for murder and treason. Likewise, the very lenient Quakers in Pennsylvania preferred to punish sodomy with whipping, forfeiture of one-third of one’s property, and six months hard labor for a first offense. I would thus refer Senator Cruz to hashtag ‘American founding’ and hashtag ‘divine law and natural law.'”

OK, sicko. Lecturing Ted Cruz by sneering about the good old days when the buttsexers were put to death. Or maybe castrated. Or maybe whipped. And then he said "natural law," because that's one of those made-up phrases Christian supremacists like to throw around. They think it puts a scholarly veneer on what is really just an extremely psychologically damaged and disturbed hatred cloaked in the garb of really fucking stupid religious beliefs.

These are the people who want to take over America by force, because they know they can't take over America through normal democratic means. (By the way, it surprises us NOT AT ALL that Donald Trump's prime dumbfuck lawyer who tried to help him overthrow the government to steal the presidency, John Eastman, also used to be the chairman of the National Organization for Marriage. This is all the same project.) They know most voters turning 18 hate them, think they are demented freakshows, and don't want to live next door to them. They know their own kids are leaving home and leaving their churches and never speaking to them again, or just keeping them at arm's length, and one of the main reasons for that is because their families and churches are so vile and evil toward LGBTQ+ people. There are articles all over the internet about this.

And these things they know are making white fascists like Jameson Taylor and his pals at the American Family Association hate group and other Christian supremacist organizations seething mad.

So mad, apparently, that they feel the need to scold Ted Cruz of all people for gently suggesting that maybe it is sick and evil to kill people for being gay.

Yeah, that's where we are.

