If you'd told us in 2019 that we'd be rooting for Dick Cheney's daughter, we'd have told you to put down the crack pipe. And yet here we are, and here's GOP Rep. Liz Cheney giving 'em holy hell yesterday as she accepted the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

“This sacred obligation to defend the peaceful transfer of power has been honored by every American president except one,” Cheney said. “The question for every one of us is in this time of testing, will we do our duty, will we defend our constitution, will we stand for truth, will we put duty to our oath above partisan politics?



“Or will we look away from danger, ignore the threat, embrace the lies and enable the liar?” Cheney continued. “As we face a threat we have never faced before — a former president attempting to unravel our constitutional republic — at this moment we must all summon the courage to stand against that.”



This is consistent with reporting from the Washington Post last week that Cheney is pushing harder than the Committee's Democrats to go after Trump and subpoena the congressional Republicans who helped him try to overthrow democracy.

So let's give credit where credit is due: Liz Cheney has shown remarkable courage, bucking her party's insistence on creating an alternate universe in which Donald Trump won the 2020 election, only to be thwarted by a massive yet undetectable fraud. She got booted out of leadership and will likely lose her congressional seat, but she's not backing down. Mad props .

This morning, Hugo Lowell of the Guardian reports that the January 6 Select Committee has scheduled six hearings, with the first occurring Thursday, June 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern time. The last hearing will take place on June 23, also in primetime. There will also be 10 a.m. hearings on June 13, 15, 16 and 21.

Each presentation will focus on a theme and feature witness testimony, with video and still images projected on screens to reinforce the narrative. Lowell reports that the hearings are divided into color coded teams:

The “purple” team has focused on the militia groups, while the “gold” team has examined Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. The “red” team has looked at Stop the Steal, the “green” team at the financing for January 6, and the “blue” team at the government response.

Looks like we'll be hearing a lot about the plot to reject electoral votes for Joe Biden and substitute them for those cosplay electors Rudy Giuliani and his pals were rounding up in the swing states. And we'll be hearing a lot about the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, their potential for violence, and their connections to Trump world. As Lowell notes, "the select committee is attempting to connect Trump’s political plan for January 6 and the militia groups’ violence at the Capitol in what could form evidence that Trump oversaw an unlawful conspiracy ."

And speaking of violence, CNN reports that Mark Meadows's assistant Cassidy Hutchinson returned for a third session with the Committee last week, at which she confirmed again that her boss was told there was a potential for violence on January 6, and he went ahead with the event anyway.

Sounds like it's going to be a Live-Blog-A-Palooza here at your Wonkette. BRING IT!

[ The Hill / Guardian / CNN ]

