It’s not news that the evil fascist Trump administration is full of vicious subhuman liars, but we’re going to point it out every time we’re able.

Right now they’ve all been dispatched to lie about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, by all credible accounts an entirely innocent man from El Salvador, a married father of a five-year-old US citizen autistic child, and whom the Trump administration was forced to admit in a court filing they deported entirely by accident, as a result of an administrative error, even though a judge ruled Abrego was not to be deported, because of a very reasonable fear that he would be tortured and/or murdered by gangs if he was sent back.

They are doing nothing to bring him back, because trying to find one righteous person in the Trump administration is like God trying to find one righteous man in Sodom and Gomorrah.

And unsurprisingly, one of the most shameless, amoral of all the lying pigs is JD Vance. (Followed closely by Press Secretary NaziBarbie McMar-a-LagoFace, AKA Karoline Leavitt. We’ll get to her second.) Vance was the originator and the most enthusiastic and racist spreader of the entirely manufactured lie that Haitian immigrants were eating people’s pets in Springfield, Ohio, admitting he knew he was lying, and was going to do it anyway.

Two nights ago on Twitter, that piece of shit told so many lies about Abrego that even seasoned JD Vance watchers were appalled.

Jon Favreau from Pod Save America had asked, “Any comment on this?” to Vance, Marco Rubio, and Elon Musk. “You just admitted to accidentally sending an innocent father from Maryland to a torture dungeon in El Salvador. And you refuse to do anything about it.”

And Vance replied, very late that night:

“My comment is that according to the court document you apparently didn’t read he was a convicted MS-13 gang member with no legal right to be here. My further comment is that it’s gross to get fired up about gang members getting deported while ignoring citizens they victimize.”

Oh go fuck yourself, you debased, lying Nazi pile of human butthair.

We did read the court document — JD either didn’t and he’s lying about it or he did and he’s lying about it, probably the first one — and Abrego wasn’t a “convicted MS-13 gang member,” not even close. ICE claimed to have a confidential informant who said he was. Oh also he was wearing a Chicago Bulls hoodie, which is the universal hoodie of Bulls fans GANG.

That’s it. There was no trial that found Abrego was MS-13. There was no medium for him to be convicted. Just the confidential informant who may or may not exist, which carries about as much weight as if we were to say we had a confidential informant who told us JD Vance doesn’t fuck couches, they fuck him, because he’s a couch bottom.

Moreover, dirty fucking trash JD Vance, Kilmar Abrego Garcia has no criminal record in the United States or anywhere else, therefore no “citizens they victimize” that we know of.

Double moreover, you rotting urinal cake JD Vance, he was, again, here legally under a specific order from a judge to protect him from being deported and tortured and/or murdered, by whom? By the gangs in El Salvador he came to the United states to fucking flee.

We’re not correcting JD Vance lovingly here, because we know he doesn’t have the moral compass to correct his lies. He knows he’s lying. He doesn’t care. He’s a Nazi, and a particularly off-putting, unlikable one at that.

What’s “gross” is sick MAGA Nazi fucks who lie about things like that because they’re too blinded by their white supremacist bigotry and hate not to.

We’re far from the only people to respond and debunk Vance’s lazy-ass lies one by one. Favreau did it in a later tweet thread. He also made this video, which he and Crooked Media released on all the socials:

In that video Favreau notes that what’s really “gross” is that JD and his lazy-ass boss won’t call up the Salvadoran dictator — who will do anything they say — and tell them to release Abrego, or Andry Hernandez, the Venezuelan gay makeup artist they also kidnapped and human trafficked into the prison slavery pipeline in El Salvador. Or any of the other people it’s turned out they’ve kidnapped and trafficked into slavery based on nothing but “Hispanic man’s tattoos seem scary!”

Donald Trump and JD Vance don’t care about the facts, because again, they’re sick fucking Nazis. They’re doing this because they want to terrify every other immigrant in the country into thinking it can happen to them, and they want to intimidate all the people who oppose them — citizen or not, here legally or not — into being frightened that it could happen to them if they don’t stay in line.

After all, they might make a “mistake” and accidentally deport them on nonexistent grounds! And once they’re in El Salvador — or Putin’s gulags in Siberia, once Trump negotiates that in exchange for half of Ukraine probably — then they’re sorry, but there’s simply nothing they can do.

As Abrego Garcia’s lawyer Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg explained to The New Republic:

Sandoval-Moshenberg points out that if the government can remove people in “error” without recourse, then that logic could “apply with equal force to U.S. citizens.” “There’s no limiting principle to that lawlessness,” Sandoval Moshenberg says, adding that it represents “the ultimate supremacy of power over law.”

Typical two-bit authoritarian dictator behavior.

Fuck. You.

But JD Vance’s shameless lies weren’t isolated. Here’s one of the Nazi Barbies from ICE, Tricia McLaughlin, with some more of the same lies:

McLaughlin spices up the MS-13 lies with lies that “we have intelligence reports that he is involved in human trafficking.” She posted that a bunch yesterday, just like she is swearing up and down baselessly that Andry the gay makeup artist has evidence of his Tren de Agua gang affiliation all over his social media.

Is it this one, Tricia?

What about this one, Tricia, you sack of shit?

This one?

Go fuck yourself and show us your evidence, asshole. Oh wait, we forgot, they don’t want to give these people their day in court. They didn’t do that with the prisoners they hauled off to Dachau and Auschwitz either.

Back to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Nazi Barbie at the White House Karoline Leavitt got questions yesterday about JD Vance’s lies, and she enhanced it with lies of her own:

“The vice president said he was a convicted member of MS-13,” a reporter asked her. “What evidence is there to back that up?” “There’s a lot of evidence,” Leavitt replied. “And the Department of Homeland Security and ICE have that evidence, and I saw it this morning.”

Bull fucking shit, asshole, you saw nothing. Again, if they had this so-called evidence, they’d show it in court. They might have even written it in that court filing! A good place to do so would be after they admitted they deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia completely by accident. Instead, as The Bulwark notes, his lawyers noted in their own filing that “Abrego Garcia has never been arrested or charged with any crime in the U.S. or El Salvador,” and the Trump administration didn’t take issue with that statement in its own filing.

She just continued cold making shit up, in response to another reporter:

“This individual was an MS-13 ringleader,” Leavitt said.

Oh now he’s a ringleader? Congratulations to Kilmar Abrego Garcia on all the gang promotions he apparently got between JD Vance’s tweets and Nazi Barbie’s daily White House briefing!

“He is a leader in the brutal MS-13 gang, and he is involved in human trafficking, and now MS-13 is a designated foreign terrorist organization.”

Once again with the human trafficking lie, which you’d think the Trump administration might have led with in that filing, or that might have been alleged in any court or legal proceeding, motherfucking ever. You know, if Karoline Leavitt hadn’t just pulled it out of her asshole.

Once the Nazi lies made it to the Nazi liars on state-run TV Fox News, they were totally off to the races. In Laura Ingraham’s masterfully amoral lying hands, the fake claims about Abrego Garcia’s criminality now were in the court documents. “Now, not good if it was a mistake but important to note that guy was an MS-13 member, as court documents showed.”

Then she pivoted, of course, to whining and scoffing that liberals care more about these people than they do about white women who have been killed by criminals whose only defining characteristic, in the racist MAGA version of events, is that they were undocumented migrants.

No Fox News viewer would know how to find a fucking court filing, much less read one.

Again, we don’t debunk this shit because we think the vile Trump administration or its media mouth-vomiters will correct the record. The lies and the gleeful cruelty are the point.

Every American who possesses an ounce of decency should be in an incandescent rage over this.

