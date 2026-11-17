Every time we think he can’t get uglier

One of JD Vance’s most special talents/tics is that he is such a lying, craven bigot that he can take any issue/problem and make up a Nazi-grade short story about how that problem exists because of — or could be solved, except that — and then he fills in the blank with whatever minority he’s trying to incite hatred against that day. He admits he makes up stories to hurt minorities. It’s what pick-me Nazis and white supremacists do all day.

Why does he do that? Well one obvious reason is that God did not put a soul in him. Is that why his mom never was able to trade him for drugs when he was a baby? We don’t know, we are just making wild guesses about the street value of drugs and soulless babies!

We of course know how JD made up the lie about Haitians eating dogs and cats in Ohio. Did you know that is also why housing is expensive? It’s true! (Not true.)

It doesn’t even have to make sense, because white supremacists are the stupidest of all God’s mistakes, and they will literally believe the reason that they cannot afford a penthouse apartment in the sky is because elitist coastal welfare illegal immigrants are stealing the dogs, they’re stealing the cats, and they’re taking them up to the penthouses, which they bought with their welfare money, and now who’s homeless? Billionaires like you would definitely be in the future, if it wasn’t for the damned immigrants.

Now here comes soulless JD and his ugly unfuckable beard to explain why he’d really love to work with Democrats in the new Congress to solve all these FAA problems and keep the planes from falling out of the sky, but unfortunately the Democrats are … eating the dogs and the cats? No, not that. (This time.) It is that the Democrats are too busy doing men in women’s sports!

He was speaking to Laura Ingraham:

“Laura, we could absolutely do this with Democrats in the new Congress if they set aside the ridiculous obsession with men in women’s sports and did what they said they would do, which was focus on affordability and focus on rebuilding our infrastructure again …”

LOL what? Is it the Democrats who are obsessed with “men in women’s sports”?

What have the Democrats been doing with the men in the women’s sports that’s been keeping them from fixing Donald Trump’s and Sean Duffy’s brokedick FAA? Are Republican voters now so pighumping stupid that they think Democrats — who have been out of control for two years — go to work every day and pass a new law to let men into women’s sports, and then go home, and that prevents Republicans from governing? Does he think that’s the plan in the new Congress?

And truly, real question: Are the men in women’s sports in the room with us right now? Because we are pretty sure the only people who are obsessed with “men in women’s sports,” or who obsess over kids’ genitals in general, are MAGA Republicans.

Vance continued, “These Democrats, they ran on the Trump agenda of 2024. Let's work together and rebuild American infrastructure. I know the president wants to. I certainly do as well.”

Quick factcheck: “These Democrats” did not run on the Trump agenda of 2024. They ran on fixing everything Trump broke in 2025 and 2026, in every way imaginable. If Donald Trump had at any time in the past two years pulled his head out of his rectum and said, “You know what? America doesn’t need another cheap gold-plated monument to me, it needs infrastructure!” there would definitely have been some Democrats who would have helped.

Christ, Abdul El-Sayed is literally right now offering Trump a deal to truly cement his legacy, by passing Medicare For All and letting Trump name it after himself. Shockingly, he found time in his busy men in women’s sports schedule to make that offer.

In this next clip, JD bitches that the FAA runs on “50-year-old technology,” and Laura Ingraham is like, “You guys have been in charge the past two years, why hasn’t it gotten fixed?” We guess Laura Ingraham doesn’t understand that Washington has been literally brought to a standstill these past two years, every time Republicans try to fix something, the Democrats start doing more men in women’s sports. How can anybody work with all these men in women’s sports!

Note also in that clip how JD Vance is flailing around with his hands, babbling excuses for why the Trump administration is a whole new kind of fuckup. Note how Laura Ingraham is not remotely buying it. The men in women’s sports probably got to her.

As far as the $50 billion the regime allegedly needs to bring the FAA back to Buttigieg levels of planes staying in the sky, outgoing Senate Majority Leader John Thune noted yesterday that Transpo Secretary “The Real World” is currently sitting on $8 billion he hasn’t spent out of the $12.5 Congress has approved for them. Yes, despite the disturbing proliferation of men in women’s sports leagues, Sean Duffy already has access to that money the Republican-controlled Congress passed for the Republican regime.

Of course, Duffy had a new white loser cracker boy excuse last night for Sean Hannity for why he can’t keep the planes Buttigieg-ing through the friendly skies, and you’ll never believe it, it is DEI:

“The last administration wasn't focused on the infrastructure of aviation. They were concerned about what names we use for cockpit. They don’t want to have that name, they want to call it a flight deck. Or ‘notice to airmen,’ they want to change to ‘notice to air mission.’ They were concerned about the names in aviation, not the functionality.”

As for why that $8 billion Thune was referring to does not count, Duffy said because “that’s for radar and radios.” Can’t wait to see how many planes fall out of the sky when Duffy fucks up installing “radar and radios.”

He concluded:

“The American demand that I do my job, that I deliver for them,”

Yes?

“… if I get the money …”

OK, Milquetoast McLazyass, let’s stop hitting the American people up for money when you’re just going to use it to destroy the fucking country anyway.

Besides, we need our money to buy snacks during the big men in women’s sports tournament, sponsored by The Democrats!

OPEN THREAD.

[Acyn / Aaron Rupar]

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