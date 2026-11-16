Wonkette

Wonkette

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SunMoonStars's avatar
SunMoonStars
2h

Canada offered immediate help when US air traffic crashed.

https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/bc4b4adc3d61ca43d7e4d388473a51fc48504cd5a5ac6fe90b6b314e360b0113.png

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Baconzgood's avatar
Baconzgood
2h

The Trump administration reminds Baconz of when he was 15 and BaconzMa found a dime bag in my pants pocket when doing the laundry.

"Its not mine. Some one gave it to me to hold"

The only difference is, I learned my lesson and started doing my own dirty laundry.

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