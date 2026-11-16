Worst buddy-cop movie ever.

We hope everyone had a fun and relaxing weekend filled with not trying to fly anywhere in America. And if you are one of those poor souls who got trapped in an airport Chili’s for two days because of the aeronautical goat rodeo that forced the Federal Aviation Administration to shut down air travel, well, we hope the Southwestern Eggrolls made up for missing your friend’s wedding or your niece’s bat mitzvah.

You know what you should do? You should send all your Chili’s receipts to Sean Duffy. America’s charcoal-brained secretary of Transportation spent his weekend denying he holds any responsibility for the nation’s most high-profile transportation system saying Fuck this and collapsing harder than the value of Donald Trump’s meme coin. You should tell Duffy that if he won’t take responsibility for what happened, the least he can do is pay your bar tab.

What even happened here? It is still not clear. On Friday night, Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin babbled about “patches” and “new equipment” overwhelming the old equipment, an explanation so vague that it might as well have been vapor. Mostly, Mullin spent his time at the mic glazing Trump by talking about how awesome his leadership has been through this and every other crisis.

Of course, if Donald Trump was a competent leader, fuckups like this wouldn’t regularly happen. If he was competent, he’d hire competent people for important jobs instead of grotesque mountebanks and mediocrities like Duffy and Mullin.

Boy, we sure wish Markwayne was mullin’ a new career!

By Saturday, Duffy claimed the problem might have been that someone installed a faulty router during some routine maintenance, and if you believe that one faulty router at one remote facility in Arkansas took down an entire nationwide air traffic communications system, we have some Trump meme coins we’d like to sell you.

Later, this explanation got upgraded to one faulty router flooding other routers in the system with bad data like an overflowing bathtub. Which we still don’t believe, mostly because the explanation comes from the Trump administration, which lies so often that if Sean Duffy said the sky is blue, we’d go outside and double-check.

But the biggest explanation coming from Duffy? It’s all Joe Biden’s fault. As he told Kristen Welker on Meet the Press Sunday morning when she asked him if he wanted to apologize for this happening on his watch:

“I am moving at an incredible speed that no one has done at the FAA or the DOT in decades. I’m proud of the work we’re doing, the attention we’re bringing to this issue. But I can’t apologize for what was passed off to us.”

First, we cannot stress enough how much we would prefer Duffy and his minions not bring the Silicon Valley “move fast and break things” ethos to modernizing air traffic control systems. If there is anything in the country that needs to be tested and retested and retested and then retested about 17,000 more times, it is a system that every day sends millions of people hurtling through the skies in cramped metal tubes at 500 miles per hour.

In fact, the Government Accountability Office released a report two months ago saying that Duffy’s whole modernization program was moving too fast and with too little planning:

FAA has not developed an integrated master schedule for phase 1. Instead, FAA has 11,389 individual project schedules that are not integrated. As a result, individual projects are scheduled for installations at the same sites, generally without optimizing the schedules to reduce impacts to controller operations. Officials stated they have plans to address this issue, however; they did not have a time frame for when the issue would be resolved.

That sounds bad to us, mostly because we can read English.

In fact, one argument we heard this weekend was that the work being done in Arkansas that allegedly crashed the entire system should probably not have been performed at 3:00 on a Friday afternoon. It should probably have been done in the middle of the night, when there is way, way less air traffic that can be disrupted.

Imagine, however, if you are the contractor performing the work, and the DOT is pressuring you to get it done fast. You might try doing it at the wrong time and just hope for the best. Which in this case, we guess the best was that no one died, so congratulations.

Second, quit blaming Joe Biden. You’ve been in this job for two years, and as best we can tell you’ve mostly spent it filming a reality show and telling people to stop wearing sweatpants when they fly. No one wants to hear excuses from anyone in charge, let alone a sentient toilet brush, when they missed Grandma’s funeral because every flight to Des Moines was canceled. Just get it fixed and shut the fuck up.

The whole crisis was the Trump administration in miniature, was it not? You had a fuckup that disrupted the lives of millions of people. You had a couple of smarmy, unqualified Trump toadies getting up in front of America to proclaim the nation’s collapsing air travel system someone else’s fault. You had those same toadies claiming that Dear Leader and his team have spent two years heroically fixing the system after Joe Biden left it to founder. You had Dear Leader himself disappear from view, the only evidence he was even alive being a handful of social media posts in which he ignored the crisis to complain about something completely unrelated that only he cares about — in this case, that a judge won’t let him destroy a golf course to build a newer, more exclusive golf course.

And you heard the inevitable demands for an outrageous amount of money to fix the problem, followed quickly by members of Congress saying Wait a minute, you still haven’t spent the money we already allocated to you to fix this mess, and now you want another $30 billion? Oh wait, it’s one day later and now you want $50 billion?

How did the ask jump by $20 billion in 24 hours? Did Duffy get a tuition bill for his daughter’s next semester of college?

Luckily, Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro put out a chart that showed how much money has already been appropriated in the last couple of years for Duffy’s modernization, what he has spent it on, how much he has not spent, and so on (click to embiggen):

A couple of points struck us while looking at this. One is that the FAA administrator told Congress two months ago that he needed $10 billion for this project, not $30 or $50 billion, or whatever Sean Duffy is going to ask for when his daughter tells him she wants to upgrade her meal plan.

The second is that right after the administrator made that statement, OMB Director and Satan incarnate Russ Vought froze $5 billion in funding that Congress had appropriated for the project. Political nerds like us know that Vought has long claimed the executive branch has the authority to impound money appropriated by Congress. He’s wildly incorrect, but Donald Trump agrees with him and the Congress we’ve had for the last two years is run by quislings who let the administration pretty much do what it wants.

So, here we are, with Vought illegally impounding money. Again. But sure, let’s send them another $50 billion. At least Sean Duffy isn’t in Congress to vote against it. Again.

We have to keep reminding ourselves that Duffy’s TV appearances this weekend were not geared towards informing Americans about anything. They were geared for an audience of one: the dementia-addled memory care unit resident in the White House. All of this administration is geared towards producing content that claims without evidence that it rules. Like this amazing and nonsensical video the DOT put out the day before the air travel system went kablooey.

If Congress does decide to send the Department of Transportation more money to continue modernizing America’s degraded air traffic control systems, the price should be that Trump replaces him with anyone or even anything competent. Replace him with an inanimate carbon rod. We bet the rod could get the job done correctly, and without all the sniveling.

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[The Fucking News / Krugman]

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