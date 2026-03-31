Wonkette

Wonkette

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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
2h

Space Alien: Take me to your leader.

Me: You really don't want that.

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7 replies
Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
1h

Obligatory: what the Actual Fuck did I just read?

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