History’s ugliest man

JD Vance tried to do a Turning Point USA event at the University of Georgia, and it was disastrous. Nobody showed up, not even Erika Kirk and her tight pants and her mobile fireworks stand. Not to grift, not to hump up on that vice presidential couch. You think she hasn’t noticed what happens to people and things JD Vance touches? Let’s just say running your fingers through JD Vance’s mane isn’t the power move she might have originally thought.

There is so much humiliation to get through here, where to start!

Well, tickets were free at the Akins Ford Arena in Athens, home of the big flagship UGA campus. So it was really sad when the big event came but nobody else bothered to. Jake Traylor from MS NOW and others surveyed the wreckage:

Akins Arena has a capacity of over 8,000. That would mean maybe 2,000 people could be bothered to love or hate JD Vance enough to request a free ticket online, or show up without one and pray they got in. A local student-run news source was more generous, suggesting that the arena was maybe a third full.

And again, the turnout was so embarrassing, apparently, that Erika Kirk decided to stay in her hotel room and hate-watch Druski videos. Vance told the crowd — OK, he told the group of people who showed up — that Kirk had to cancel because of security concerns. If so, it’s pretty funny that nobody was apparently all that concerned about JD Vance’s security, since he is the vice president, a point we’re not the only one to make. As this MAGA journalist noted:

Spracklen is continuing to make fun of it on Twitter, asking, “Surely the FBI is investigating the threats against Erika Kirk right? Will we see an arrest or will Kash Patel address this?” LMAO.

Meanwhile Candace Owens — haha, that nutcase — clapped back directly at Erka Kirk’s face on the security thing, on Twitter. Kirk had tweeted, “I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the universityofga with our Vice President JD Vance, but after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously. Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you all!” Where would the “threats” have hidden? Behind one of the many attendees? Here’s Candace:

Hahahahaha, all these people should continue to fight.

Owens kept mocking Kirk, tweeting, “Please spare us the paid influencer campaign to convince us that Erika’s life was at risk from empty seats. Just this one time, please oh please spare us, Turning Point.”

At risk from empty seats. That’s gotta burn.

We think we see what’s happened here. Erika Kirk is one of the least highly regarded public figures in the entire world, who receives back the warmth she puts into the universe. Meanwhile, if those empty seats were threatening to bite JD Vance, not even the Secret Service seemed to care.

He’d probably like that anyway.

During the show — OK, it was more like a sparsely attended elementary school ballet recital than a “show” — the crowd — OK, the people who had literally nothing better to do that day — heckled Vance mercilessly, and he was just generally poorly received.

Vance, who became Catholic 12 seconds ago when he determined it would be good for his power acquisition ambitions, and/or when he heard they have really elegant couches in the Vatican, and who wrote an upcoming book about “Catholic” that features what appears to be a Country Time Lemonade Bible church on the cover, attacked the pope some more. “When the pope says that God is never on the side of those who wield the sword — there is more than a thousand year tradition of just war theory.” Wank wank wank. Have y’all seen that viral tweet about recent Catholic converts?

Yep that one.

And then there was the whole thing where he got heckled and Jesus-splained, right back in his ugly bearded face:

As Vance was speaking, someone in the audience shouted out, “Jesus Christ does not support genocide.” The VP was quick to address “whoever yelled that out from the dark,” saying, “Yes, I agree, Jesus Christ certainly does not support genocide... I think that’s a pretty easy principle.” The heckler then appeared to yell, “Why are you committing genocide in Gaza?” Vance continued, “First of all, random dude who’s shouting, can I finish my point and then I’ll respond to what you just shouted. Is that okay? Great.” Vance finished his thought on the pope, noting that “we can of course” have disagreements on “whether this or that conflict is just.” He added, “In the same way that it’s important for the Vice President of United States to be careful when I talk about matters of public policy, I think it’s very very important for the pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology.”

That’s right, that’s JD Vance telling the pope how to pope.

Vance continued to babble at the heckler — who also yelled “You’re bombing children!” — blaming Joe Biden and claiming regarding Gaza that “We’re the administration that solved that problem.”

(By “solved” we guess he means that Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have a plan to build a Trump Tower on top of it?)

Here’s some video of that:

Elsewhere during the event, it was pretty pathetic when JD Vance tried to pretend Donald Trump hardly knew his best dead pedophile child rapist friend Jeffrey Epstein.

We guess if you really want to hear what else JD Vance said, some news organizations went into more detail. The student newspaper we linked above had a pretty good summary.

Or you could make like all those empty seats and skip it.

It’s only JD Vance, after all. It’s not, like, an important guy or anything.

[Daily Beast]

Want to read more Evan than just what’s at Wonkette? Visit The Moral High Ground and subscribe to it!

Follow me on Instagram!

And on BlueSky!

And on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?