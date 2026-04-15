Wonkette

Wonkette

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OneYieldRegular's avatar
OneYieldRegular
1h

Seems to be a turning point for Turning Point, just like it seems to be a turning point for this milk I left out on the counter last night.

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4 replies
Anarchy Pony's avatar
Anarchy Pony
1h

It's incredible how anti charismatic this man is.

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