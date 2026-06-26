Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pauly2coffees's avatar
Pauly2coffees
4h

He’s never seen her hoo-ha. I will die on this hill.

Reply
Share
10 replies
Mavenmaven's avatar
Mavenmaven
4h

Aside from Watergate they probably love Nixon because he committed treason, illegally wrecking LBJ's peace talks and causing the death of thousands (and illegally bombing Cambodia leading to the rise of Pol Pot, etc etc):

During the 1968 election, Richard Nixon secretly sabotaged President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Vietnam peace talks in Paris. Fearing a breakthrough would help his Democratic opponent Hubert Humphrey, Nixon used an intermediary, Anna Chennault, to persuade South Vietnam’s President Thieu to boycott the talks with the promise of a better deal under a Nixon presidency.

By holding up negotiations for political gain, the peace talks were stalled, and the war was prolonged for several more years. It wasn't until 1973, after thousands more American and Vietnamese casualties, that Nixon and his national security advisor Henry Kissinger ultimately signed the Paris Peace Accords that were remarkably similar to the deal on the table in 1968.

https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/08/06/nixon-vietnam-candidate-conspired-with-foreign-power-win-election-215461/

Reply
Share
11 replies
549 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture