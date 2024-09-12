For a reminder of why nobody would blame Donald Trump if he stuffed JD Vance between the couch cushions and ran out of the room and locked the door before JD realized he was gone, we present to you a clip of JD Vance on Fox News with one of the greatest, most hilarious own goals in JD Vance history.

The question was “How do you speak to women voters who obviously, they care about what [Taylor Swift] thinks?”

And he said, “Of course, well look, we admire Taylor Swift’s music, but I don’t think most Americans, whether they like her music, are fans of hers or not, are gonna be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and problems of most Americans.”

And everybody who saw the clip laughed so hard they choked up childless lady cat hair, while coughing out words that sounded like “DONALD TRUMP!” Some of them who were coughing really hard also coughed out “PETER THIEL!” AKA the out-of-touch billionaire without whom JD Vance would still be sitting on a stoop in Appalachia, taking out his mommy issues on women who walk by and telling them their place is in the home, not out on walks.

So it’s safe to say JD Vance is yet another white MAGA loser who isn’t taking the Taylor Swift endorsement well.

Note how even while whining about it, he comes across as a patriarchal cumrag — “Of course we admire her music” — before explaining that bless her heart, he doesn’t think Americans care what that little lady thinks with her brain.

Vance embarrassed himself some more this morning on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” an actual business show on an actual business network.

Host Becky Quick asked Vance what lies people were allegedly telling about Donald Trump’s economic policies. He whined that people are saying Trump’s policies are inflationary. “But tariffs are inflationary,” said Quick, and Vance lost that segment.

Vance whined that if immigration was a true path to prosperity, “America would be the most prosperous country in the world.” So we guess JD Vance isn’t familiar with how the nations are ranked on that there statistic.

That was of course in the middle of xenophobic ramblings about Springfield, Ohio — by the way, City Hall, other government buildings and an elementary school have had to close today/be evacuated because of bomb threats stemming from the racist campaign against the city’s immigrants led largely by Vance. But if you’d like to see the current numbers on how the US is the most prosperous country in the world, Philip Bump did that in response to this interview, while explaining how it’s connected to immigration and explaining how the US’s continued economic dominance will absolutely depend on immigration.

It’s all good information, if you’re not a white supremacist Nazi whose tiny little blue-eyed brain can’t even conceive of a scenario where more immigration is a positive thing.

But keep talking, JD Vance. You’re doing great and not at all the most embarrassing running mate in human history.

Nailing it.

OPEN THREAD.

[video via Acyn]

