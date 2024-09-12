The Scream

It’s no surprise the Taylor Swift endorsement of Kamala Harris is breaking MAGA Americans’ brains. It was always going to startle, frighten, and anger them.

And it makes sense: Swift has 284 million Instagram followers. Her endorsement post has 10.1 million likes, as of this writing. Her link to Vote.org has sent hundreds of thousands of new people looking for information on registering to vote, her instructions were incredibly detailed, and when Taylor Swift signs her endorsement letter “Childless Cat Lady” and says she’s endorsing partially because of Tim Walz’s record on LGBTQ+ issues, it’s sure to draw a contrast for kids in MAGA homes, who might start asking questions about why their parents are on Baby Hitler’s side.

Point is, it’s an absolute joy to watch Megyn Kelly losing it over this, as we witness Kelly’s further slide into miserable, grumpy irrelevance. We’re sure her kids are proud of her for rants like this. “Mommy, what did you do at at your non-TV job today? Defame any Olympic athletes?” “No, honey! I tantrumed over Taylor Swift, because I’m a cool mom, and very normal!”

Here’s how it went:

KELLY: You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor, hope you enjoyed them while you had them.

She doesn’t care, doesn’t need you, doesn’t want you, you’re not a valuable market demo. The culture has left you. And by “you,” we mean the parents. The kids will listen to whoever the hell they want to listen to, eat shit, MAGA mommy and daddy, laughing until crying emoji. And if they’re old enough, they might be voting for Kamala Harris while they do it!

Kelly was particularly incensed that Taylor Swift really likes Tim Walz, because Kelly apparently believes the paint-huffing conspiracy theory — pushed by unhinged white fascist lie-clown JD Vance, but of course entirely debunked — that Walz has a plan to “take custody of the children from parents who don’t want them to chop off their body parts, and put them in Minnesota courts’ custody, so the body parts can be chopped off and they can be sterilized outside the custody of their parents!” (Again: What’s not true? THAT.)

Oh y’all, Kelly was YELLIN’. It was almost like she had seen on TV that they were EATING THE CATS, THEY’RE EATING THE DOGS, THEY’RE EATING THE PETS, and she was scared and confused. Megyn Kelly is very impressionable when it comes to the bullshit she hears on the internet.

Yell Yell Yell Yell Yell!

KELLY: I’m allowed to criticize Taylor Swift and I don’t give a shit who gets upset. This is disgusting.

Yell Mad Grrrr!

KELLY: If she wants to vote Harris-Walz, she can do it all she wants but to say the reason she is doing it is because of Tim Walz’s stance on LGBTQ, eff you, Taylor Swift.

Hahahahahahahahahaha.

KELLY: And eff all of the people who want to see these children have body parts chopped off and watch them sterilized under the age of consent and then will ride off to their multi-gazillion dollar mansions, never to think of them again!

And the illegal aliens are going into the prisons and they’re coming back with an operation AND WITH LITTERBOXES!

It’s not in the video above, but Kelly went on to sneer that Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, a football man, are “the epitomes of elite snobs” and then she said that on top of Swift being so terrible, Kelce “doesn’t give a shit what happens to all the young men who take the Pfizer booster he’s been pushing on them.”

So that’s even more embarrassing, for Megyn Kelly’s family and friends.

In related news, a scared, cornered and humiliated Donald Trump tried to downplay the Swift endorsement by whining that she’ll “probably pay a price for it at the, uh, in the marketplace,” because if MAGA can’t process anything, they can’t process their own cultural irrelevance.

Also Dave Rubin, the misogynistic gay conservative who’s currently most famous for ignorantly taking millions to blab Russian propaganda on behalf of a fake French billionaire who it turned out was actually the Russians — OMG surprise — he had this disgusting take:

“Elon Musk — who they hate — he saw that [endorsement] and he wrote this, ‘Fine Taylor, you win. I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.’ So, he’s mocking, he’s exposing the ridiculousness. “It’s like, Taylor Swift, you are a young, pretty girl. Do you know what the gang members from Venezuela do to young, pretty girls? It ain’t pretty.”

Yeah, the Elon Musk tweet was a pathetic divorced white conservative dad reaction on a level of pathetic divorced white conservative dad only Elon Musk has a limp enough dick to tweet. So that’s one thing.

Also, go play in traffic, creepy white fascist garbage.

Love how these societally shunned MAGA rejects babble out this sort of pant-shitting, cowering-in-the-corner bigotry, then get confused why normal people think they’re the weird ones.

Guess that’ll just have to remain a mystery for them.

