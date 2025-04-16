Note there is a picture of a fuckface. We are VERY CLOSE to getting 6000 paid subscribers and giving you NO FUCKFACES, FOR A WEEK. Subscribe below!

Recently, Second Lady Usha Vance shared in an interview that her husband Vice President Butthair is “lonely.” And we all laughed and laughed, because JD Vance deserves all manner of sadness, and that’s a start.

Also, remember last year during the campaign, when JD Vance was gleefully spreading defamatory and hatred-inducing lies about Haitian migrants, saying they were cooking and eating people’s pets, and then he admitted out loud that he has no qualms making up lies if they’ll help him convince people to become a butthair-covered Nazi like him.

And oh boy, does he lie!

Last night, we guess all the couches in the vice presidential palace were on conjugal visits with other losers, and we guess that loneliness was setting in, and we guess JD had one of his erections he gets when he lies — refer to how it’s OK to make up lies if it helps you convince your audience, per one JD Vance — because he was on the internet. And these were the EXTRAORDINARILY LONG tweets he was sending (refer again to the loneliness).

And also this:

Did we mention that he’s very lonely? That’s the kind of tweeting you do when not even your wife Second Lady Usha Vance wants to talk to you — at home, at night — because you’re an unlovable detestable piece of dogshit who deserves every feeling of isolation and abandonment that’s ever been visited upon you in this life. You know, like for instance the kinds of abandonment detailed in noted overrated piece-of-shit book and movie Hillbilly Elegy.

Here is the text of that word salad full of deplorables:

Consider that Joe Biden allowed approximately 20 million illegal aliens into our country. This placed extraordinary burdens on our country--our schools, hospitals, housing, and other essential services were overwhelmed. On top of that, many of these illegal aliens committed violent crimes, or facilitated fentanyl and sex trafficking. That is the situation we inherited. The American people elected the Trump administration to solve this problem. The President has successfully stopped the inflow of illegal aliens, and now we must deport the people who came here illegally. To say the administration must observe "due process" is to beg the question: what process is due is a function of our resources, the public interest, the status of the accused, the proposed punishment, and so many other factors. To put it in concrete terms, imposing the death penalty on an American citizen requires more legal process than deporting an illegal alien to their country of origin. When the media and the far left obsess over an MS-13 gang member and demand that he be returned to the United States for a *third* deportation hearing, what they're really saying is they want the vast majority of illegal aliens to stay here permanently. Here's a useful test: ask the people weeping over the lack of due process what precisely they propose for dealing with Biden's millions and millions of illegals. And with reasonable resource and administrative judge constraints, does their solution allow us to deport at least a few million people per year? If the answer is no, they've given their game away. They don't want border security. They don't want us to deport the people who've come into our country illegally. They want to accomplish through fake legal process what they failed to accomplish politically: The ratification of Biden's illegal migrant invasion.

DEEEEEEEEP BREATH.

Again, you're not even addressing the issue. Biden overwhelmed the system with illegal migration. Is your proposed solution to give a jury trial to all 20 million illegal aliens (more if you count those already here)? And of course, our very robust jury trial system produces errors. So I'm not "OK with deporting innocent people" any more than I'm "OK with sentencing innocent people." What I am OK with is the reality that any human system will produce errors. Further, I accept the actual tradeoff: between not enforcing the law and enforcing the law. And I choose the latter despite the inevitable errors. You are hiding behind "due process" while ignoring that your actual solution means the ratification of a Biden border crisis that was rejected at the ballot box.

Chriiiiiiiiiiiiiiist. Make a friend, buddy!

We know how utterly unlikeable and loathsome JD Vance is, but can’t he even get an after-work circle jerk potluck going with Stephen Miller and Peter Navarro or something? You’d think those guys would be down to clown. Guess not.

OK, quickly.

JD Vance’s first lie, which underpins his entire argument, is that Joe Biden just let 20 million people into the country. Where did he get that lie? Dunno, maybe his penis found it in a couch cushion. Maybe they’re saying it on Fox News. But it’s a bullshit number, and without it, all these tweets, and also JD Vance’s attempts at human connection that these signify, vanish into thin air. As to the “essential services” that were “overwhelmed,” please cite source, oh wait you can’t, pig Nazi bastard. Fentanyl and sex trafficking? Oh my! Pick one, loser. The American people elected Donald Trump to solve “groceries.” A beautiful and old-fashioned word, but a word, nonetheless. Not to build concentration camps in El Salvador to stuff people in without due process. This is not the situation they “inherited,” it is the set of Nazi big lies they’re telling so they can do Nazi big shit. “Now we must deport the people who came here illegally,” meh, there are real problems out there that don’t involve serving the cravings for cruelty and revenge that populate the dreams of pigfuck white racist trash like JD Vance. Wait, did he say “DEPORT”? Was that “now we must deport the people who came here illegally”? Because they’re not “deporting” them, they’re trading them into permanent CONCENTRATION CAMP/DEATH CAMP SLAVERY like the little fucking subhuman MAGA Hitlers they are. Fucking lying bastard. "What process is due is a function” OF THE FUCKING CONSTITUTION, YOU LITTLE NAZI BITCH. So his argument is that it’s tooooo hard to give due process, on account of the factors he made up just now? Fuck you. Please cite source that Kilmar Abrego Garcia is MS-13, oh wait you can’t, because that’s just this lie you’re telling without evidence, even though nobody believed it at the time of his arrest, and OH BY THE WAY DID WE MENTION that it sounds like the pigfuck cop who originated that allegation is kiiiiind of the Pete Hegseth of police work? Uh YEAH. “Ask the people weeping over the lack of due process what precisely they propose for dealing with Biden's millions and millions of illegals.” We suggest not making up imaginary problems caused by Joe Biden and then asserting that the only way to solve them is to do all the Nazi shit we wanted to do in the first place. “They don't want us to deport the people who've come into our country illegally. They want to accomplish through fake legal process what they failed to accomplish politically: The ratification of Biden's illegal migrant invasion.” WAAAAAAAAH, nobody will accept the premise that the Trump Nazis made up, WAAAAAAAAH! “Is your proposed solution to give a jury trial to all 20 million illegal aliens (more if you count those already here)?” Again with this made up “20 million” number. We’d note that if these people were getting due process, somebody in the Trump administration might have to do something extremely unfair, like show the judge where in JD Vance’s couch they found that “20 million” number that somehow renders due process too substantial a burden to meet. What’s that 20 million number really? Is that the Trump administration’s internal goal for their American holocaust? Is that how many of us they are estimating are illegal, by their made-up Nazi definitions? Finally, “You are hiding behind due process.” Yeah well the Constitution is hiding behind due process too, you un-American son of a bitch.

Whew, that was cathartic.

Here’s a simple distillation of Vance’s late-night Nazi whine:

Chris Geidner replied to Vance’s screed even more simply:

Even this morning, he is still sending lonely, thirsty 10 million-word replies, so we guess this’ll be day 1,876,477 without morning sex in that marriage. Or without having a wife who talks to you.

Maybe she’ll text him later, she said they communicate by text.

