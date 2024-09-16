This week’s Sunday shows were dominated by Ohio Senator and Republican vice-presidential nominee, JD Vance. Wonkette has already had one post today on Vance’s appearances, where he admitted out loud that he made up the stories about Haitians eating family pets. But there was so much more to Vance’s appearances!

Vance appeared on CNN, ABC and CBS to try to reset the narrative after Donald Trump’s disastrously bad debate performance against Vice President Kamala Harris. And indeed, much of the questioning was about his debunked (and accidentally confessed) lies and stoking of stochastic terrorism against the Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio.

We want to highlight two moments from his CNN “State Of The Union” appearance. Host Dana Bash read statements from Springfield’s Mayor Rob Rue debunking the claims against Vance’s own constituents in the Haitian communities there.

VANCE: Well, Dana, first of all, what's putting the residents of Springfield at risk, which was a town completely ignored by the American media until Donald Trump and I started surfacing some of these concerns, is that they can't afford housing, they can't afford healthcare. The schools have been overwhelmed. The hospitals have been overwhelmed.

Again, JD Vance is one of two Ohio senators.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is a Republican, as are all other non-judicial statewide elected officials. In the Ohio state Senate, Republicans have a supermajority (26-7). In the Ohio House of Representatives, the Republicans also have a supermajority delegation (66-32). In fact, Republicans have generally held the Ohio legislature since the latter half of the 20th century. In the US Congress, the Ohio congressional delegation is mostly Republican as well (10-5). Ohio is represented by such luminaries as Jim “What Sexual Abuse At Ohio State?” Jordan and the town of Springfield is in Ohio’s 10th District, which is represented by Republican Chair of the House Intelligence Committee Mike Turner.

If the residents of Ohio are suffering because they can't afford housing or healthcare or their schools and hospitals are overwhelmed, they have no further to look than Vance and his Republican colleagues who run and represent Ohio.

The other moment came after Bash clarified to an indignantly whiny Vance that she would be just as tough on Vice President Harris or Gov. Tim Walz if they were making up unsubstantiated, racist claims about people eating dogs and cats. Bash brought up a tragic story that Republicans like Vance have been exploiting for politics.

Aiden Clark was an 11-year-old boy who was killed in Springfield last year during a car accident involving a Haitian immigrant, but Vance and others in the GOP have been lying to say he was murdered to incite racism and fear. Bash then played a shortened clip of the video of Aiden Clark’s father calling out that lie and making a very simple request that they stop.

NATHAN CLARK, FATHER OF ACCIDENT VICTIM: Politicians, Bernie Moreno, Chip Roy, J.D. Vance and Donald Trump, they have spoken my son's name and used his death for political gain. This needs to stop now. They are not allowed, nor have they ever been allowed to mention Aiden Clark from Springfield, Ohio. I will listen to them one more time to hear their apologies.

Bash then gave Vance a chance to exhibit basic decency and humanity, only for Vance to fail in every way possible.

BASH: Senator, he's asking for you to apologize. Will you?



VANCE: Dana, first of all, my heart goes out to the Clark family, and I don't bring their son's name up because they have clearly expressed a preference for politicians to not bring their son's name up. I wish them all the best. I can't believe what kind of a tragedy they have experienced, but I'm still going to keep on talking about what the migrants have done to Springfield, Ohio, and what Kamala Harris's open border has done to Springfield, Ohio.

No. Nathan Clark’s request was not about his “preference for politicians to not bring their son's name up,” it was about not lying about the cause of his death and using him as a tool to incite hate. Losing child in a tragic accident is heartbreaking, but it’s even harder and more painful when politicians are lying about it being a murder. Clark specifically called Vance out for this lying and only wanted one thing from him: an apology.

Vance, who is a father, couldn’t muster basic empathy and just apologize. Instead, he went back to his lies. While we all mocked his inability to interact with others at a donut shop, that could have been chalked up to being awkward. But the more JD Vance speaks and reveals who he really is, the more you realize he is just a selfish sociopath.

He is unfit to be a senator, much less one heartbeat away from being the president of the United States.

