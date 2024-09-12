Trump went to his safe space to whine yesterday morning.

It’s the morning after the morning after Our Donald’s humiliation at the hands of Kamala Harris. Let’s see how the patient is holding up.

He tweeted this last night on his fake Twitter:

“People are just starting to give me credit for having a GREAT DEBATE. The Voters and Voter Polls showed it, but the Fake News Media wasn’t giving the credit that was due. Now they are seeing the results with independent Voters, Evangelicals, and more – and saying, WOW! Remember, I wasn’t debating one person, I was debating three. They should fire everybody at ABC Fake News, whose two lightweight ‘anchors’ have brought disgrace onto the company!”

Yes, the moderators were very hurtful and mean to him. They did “three-on-one.”

So Trump wants ABC News FIRED. The Federalist wants ABC News fired AND ALSO ARRESTED.

No really, try not to laugh at human doorstops Mollie Hemingway and Sean Davis, the editor-in-chief and CEO of the Federalist, respectively, who were going through some things yesterday.

Here is Davis, whimpering that they should “Remove ABC’s broadcast license and criminally charge the moderators and executives for campaign finance fraud.”

The Federalist was so mad one of its rage-typists Beth Brelje wrote a full article demanding ABC be prosecuted for illegal donations to the Harris campaign. Hemingway amplified all these calls.

Y’all, this isn’t what you do when your candidate loses a debate. This is what you do when their opponent turns your candidate into roadkill.

Using their logic, Trump himself should probably also be prosecuted for illegal donations to the Harris campaign, because what kind of syphilitic dementia clown yells “THEY’RE EATING THE CATS, THEY’RE EATING THE DOGS, THEY’RE EATING THE PETS” in the middle of a debate? What kind of shit-smelling loon starts screaming “TRANSGENDER OPERATIONS ON ILLEGAL ALIENS”?

Was Trump wearing an illegal earpiece and being fed his deranged outbursts by the Harris campaign and George Soros? Somebody should investigate.

So those are some fun reactions from the aftermath.

On Fox News, Greg Gutfeld said it was the first “DEI debate,” in a rant we don’t think anybody but Greg Gutfeld understood. Then last night, Gutfeld had Tulsi Gabbard on his late night hilarious kneeslapper show to discuss just kidding we don’t care.

These people are all fine, and none of them need to find a policeman or a grownup or a pacifier or an inhaler.

As for Trump, shit, he’s scared of Kamala Harris, and shit, he’s scared of the idea of doing another debate.

Exhibit A:

“In the World of Boxing or UFC, when a Fighter gets beaten or knocked out, they get up and scream, ‘I DEMAND A REMATCH, I DEMAND A REMATCH!’ Well, it’s no different with a Debate. She was beaten badly last night. Every Poll has us WINNING, in one case, 92-8, so why would I do a Rematch?”

Is Kamala Harris “demanding a rematch,” or is she laughing at Trump and saying “Wanna try again?” Also LOL at whatever emotional support right-wing Twitter poll they showed Trump what said 92 percent people thought he won.

On “Fox & Friends” yesterday morning, Trump said he’s “less inclined” to do another debate with Harris, on account of “we won the debate,” and simultaneously “We had a terrible, a terrible network,” and "It was three-to-one. It was a rigged deal.”

He also explained — on Fox News — that if he did agree to beat Kamala Harris again, that he would not like Fox News’s Martha MacCallum or Bret Baier to be the moderators, he would like “Sean or Jesse or Laura” to do it.

Trump likes to be in a safe space when he’s winning, we think we hear him saying.

In summary and in conclusion, on Fox News yesterday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s new hot sidepiece who’s made him forget all about yucky hairy Couchfucky, burped out that Kamala Harris “clearly won the debate.” So that’ll be a ketchup-throwin’ from the boss.

This has been a post about the debate, which Donald Trump won so much that ABC News should GO TO JAIL.

[video via Aaron Rupar]

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?