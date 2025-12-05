Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
2h

I decided to re-use the T-Rex menorah pic, from a few years back, but only after searching for "weird menorahs" and considering (then rejecting) this incredible, apparently one-off, menorah featuring Star Trek action figures from the original series, Next Generation, and Deep State Nine. (Yes, that's what I call it).

https://eclecticjudaica.com/products/star-trek-collector-menorah-judaica-hanukkah-repurposed-figures-spock-captain-kirk-vintage

Maybe I'll toss together a weird menorahs post as the holiday gets closer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Leslie Goodman-Malamuth's avatar
Leslie Goodman-Malamuth
3hEdited

During the first White House Chanukiah lighting in 1992, Bill Clinton efficiently smothered the burning hair of a kindergarten classmate of my oldest son.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
378 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture