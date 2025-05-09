Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer
1h

...𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝒐𝒓 𝒅𝒂𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒊𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒐𝒇𝒇 𝒕𝒐 𝒇𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕....

Daughter? Does Hegseth know about this?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Trux Mint In Box's avatar
Trux Mint In Box
1h

If they start the draft again I already have a Pic of my son at 8 wearing a Supergirl outfit teed up and ready to go.

My kids aren’t dying so some defense contractor can hit his numbers for the quarter. Fuck that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
363 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture