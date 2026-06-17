Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

It’s Brötchen, your hed gif hippo: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/little-bread-roll

And a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/63c0fd3d-1768-47c2-a653-26b1f4d0671c?utm_source=share

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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
6h

A huge "thank you" to the Wonketariat. Thanks to your support, I've raised $1,000 for my trip to Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans at the end of July. Expect to see 500 words a day on liquor, bartending, and the state of the industry on my Substack feed going forward. Y'all are awesome.

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