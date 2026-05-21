Wonkette

Wonkette

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Tom65's avatar
Tom65
3h

Taxing *just* him? No. Taxing ALL the billionaires? Fuck yeah. Pay up, assholes.

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memzilla's avatar
memzilla
3h

| "... Not true. I pay billions of dollars in taxes." |

CITATION NEEDED.

When someone tells you they got rich through hard work, ask them: "Whose"?

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