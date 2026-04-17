Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
1hEdited

Updated with a note that this isn't the open thread after all, nobody can remember what day it is or where they are, or even that things have names, and in order to indicate them it is necessary to point.

BRB, Dad's taking me into the jungle to discover ice.

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Gout Machine's avatar
Gout Machine
2h

My god he is so, so good at this.

Dear Democrats: This is what you need to be. Not some race-to-the-center Republican Lite.

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