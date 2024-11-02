There are a couple of important things to remember when reading this story of Michael Wolff claiming that Jeffrey Epstein had pictures of Donald Trump sitting around with topless young women perched on his lap by the pool at Epstein’s Palm Beach House in the late 1990s. First, it’s Michael Wolff. Second, these people all lie like the world will end otherwise. Third, we lost our train of thought at “topless.”

Wolff revealed on his podcast this week that Epstein was one of his sources for Fire and Fury, his 2018 book on the first year of Trump’s presidency. Wolff says he has about a hundred hours of the disgraced financier/pedophile/pimp talking about his long friendship with Trump, and while we admire his commitment to protecting his sources even posthumously, Lord do we bet there is some embarrassing shit in there that might send Donald Trump spinning off towards Alpha Centauri. And if that could happen before Tuesday, all the better.

Yr Wonkette is of the opinion that there is a great, great deal we do not know about Trump’s relationship with Epstein, and the voters should have all the information about him so they can make an informed choice. RELEASE THE TAPES, NIXON.

Before we get to the audio portion of the presentation, however, there is this: Wolff claims that Epstein showed him the half-dozen or so pictures, which were among the hundreds of compromising photos of young girls that Epstein allegedly kept in his safe:

Wolff said of the photos, “They were with Trump at Epstein’s Palm Beach house sitting around the pool with these young girls, and the young girls are topless. “And in some of the pictures, they’re sitting in his lap. I mean, and, and then there’s one I especially remember where there’s a stain, a telltale stain and on the front of Trump’s pants, and the girls are pointing at him and laughing.”

Brain bleach, please! And lots of it!

Conveniently, or inconveniently for anyone who loves mess, Wolff believes all the photos were in the safe when the FBI seized it during their investigation of Epstein the year after he sat for these interviews. Presumably the FBI buried them deep, it’s not as if they were emails from Hillary Clinton expressing her love of Pinkberry, or something equally noxious.

If we were in a cheesy, midlist airport thriller, we would now have an easy motive explaining why Trump had Epstein killed. ALLEGEDLY had Epstein killed. We don’t truck with all those conspiracy theories about Epstein’s suicide while in federal custody.

Although:

But, said Wolff, he felt that Epstein was at the time living in fear of Trump, whose victory the pedophile had predicted the previous year. […] Wolff said Epstein’s level of fear “startled” him, and said, “I’ve spoken to several other people who knew Epstein well and yeah, you know, they make the same point. And I know that Epstein would emphasize how he believed Trump was capable of doing anything. He had no scruples.”

There is something grotesque about Jeffrey Epstein, pedophile and groomer of hundreds of underage girls, saying that Donald Trump has no scruples. Imagine sitting there badmouthing Trump to Michael Wolff while hiding the fact that you had served up teenagers to the likes of old men like Prince Andrew and Alan Dershowitz (ALLEGEDLY, Alan) at your private island in the Bahamas.

We don’t know where Epstein is now, but we’re assuming it is very, very hot there.

Wolff did release one snippet of the recordings of his conversations with Epstein. In it, Epstein dishes on the inner workings of Trump’s presidential administration, and how the then-president kept his staff on its toes by constantly pitting them against each other:

“He sort of poisons the well outside. He will tell ten people Bannon’s a scumbag, and Priebus is not doing a good job, and Kelly[anne] has a big mouth. What do you think? […] “Kellyanne is just too much of a wild one. And then he tells Bannon, I really want to keep you, but Kellyanne hates you.”

Imagine if Trump wins on Tuesday and we get four more years of this constant palace intrigue. The White House press corps will be even more insufferable. Olivia Nuzzi might even get her job back.

You can listen to Wolff’s podcast below, though we recommend having a bar of soap and some steel wool handy.

[Daily Beast / Daily Beast]

Wonkette is a messy bitch who survives thanks to the generosity of our readers.

