Anonymous, Epstein’s birthday book

Oh boy, the House Oversight Committee has released 238 redacted pages of that “bawdy” 2003 Jeffrey Epstein Birthday Book they subpoenaed, chock full of gross horndogs har har-ing about Epstein (and Trump’s) lust for girls, that dialogue with Donald Trump’s signature about “wonderful secrets” and enigmas that “never age” ringed with a girlish torso that was bawdy in “slightly dirty Jazz Age-style drawing hanging behind the cash register at Elaine’s” way, and on the second page guys holding an oversized check with what’s supposed to be Donald Trump’s signature (but isn’t) with the caption “Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women! Sells 'fully depreciated' [name redacted] to Donald Trump for $22,500.”

Because Trump was proudly cultivating a “womanizing” skeever image back then.

That drawing up there! Such a good joke, how Epstein was once a high school teacher at a girls’ school — headmaster: one Bill Barr’s father, isn’t that funny? — and now those high school girls are massaging him. Unlike Trump, this unidentified artist fancies themselves a true doodler, and has tackled the more challenging limbs, faces and hands. And took the time for loving detail, including the tail number of the Lolita Express, and a building that looks an awful lot like Mar-a-Lago in the background.

All scrapbooked and leather-bound by Ghislaine Maxwell, along with childhood sentimental photos and warm but generic well-wishes, such as from the likes of Bill Clinton and the UK ambassador to US Peter Mandelson.

Combine this with the megaton bomb New York Times report this weekend on how JP Morgan helped enable Epstein’s trafficking (gift link), and a bigger, grosser picture comes into focus, one of a cabal of rich haw-hawing predatory men who were simply all having the time of their nasty, gross lives, and saw not a thing wrong with any of it.

Those hundreds of trafficked girls weren’t all just for Jeffrey Epstein’s personal sexual pleasure, though they were sure there for that. They were also an enticement to get money from the hedge fund managers and bankers and other gross creeps that Epstein was trying to do business with. Just like girls were presented as party favors at Trump’s model parties. The ‘90s for Trump and Epstein were all one big pimp-scented playground.

And though Epstein worried about getting dropped as a client by JPMorgan following his conviction for soliciting a prostitute and procuring a child for prostitution in 2006, turned out he had nothing to worry about. Emails show his personal banker and then-contender to successor for CEO Jes Staley sailed his 90-foot yacht to Lolita Island, and also swung by for a visit to the New Mexico ranch where Epstein hoped to someday inseminate young blonde women with his genetically superior seed, Elon Musk-style.

“That was fun. Say hi to Snow White,” Staley emailed Epstein in 2010. Epstein answered by asking which character he would like next. “Beauty and the Beast,” wrote Staley.

And not only did JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon decide not to fire Epstein as a client after his arrest, the bank kept lending him money, opening shady accounts for him, and turning a blind eye to large cash transactions and transfers of money to teenage girls.

And even after employees knew that the Justice Department was investigating whether MC2 modeling agency was feeding Eastern European girls and women into his suspected sex-trafficking network, after a call from former Bill Clinton sexvestigator Ken Starr reassuring them, they decided to keep Epstein on. Because he had big money and brought in big-money clients, unlike the actor Wesley Snipes, whom they immediately fired as a client around the same time immediately after he was charged with tax fraud.

JPMorgan even let Epstein open accounts for young women without speaking to them, including one without a Social Security number, a huge honking red flag for trafficking. “Sugar Daddy!” one banker exclaimed to another after noting that Epstein had sent about $450,000 to an 18-year-old.

Child rape, trafficking, immigration fraud, it was all there! But JPMorgan didn’t just turn a blind eye, it sure sounds like at least one of their executives was — literally, seemingly, ugh — balls-deep.

Epstein traveling with a coterie of young girls, even around Bill Clinton, getting away with almost entirely burying his Florida charges and then moving his sexcapades to an island, made his seeming untouchability become self-reinforcing. He festooned his properties with pictures of himself with powerful people, to both intimidate and entice. And he sent Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz after anyone who might cross him, and got public relations advice from Steve Bannon, which added to his insider mystique.

One unidentified woman wrote in his birthday book that “before Jeffrey” she was a 22-year-old divorced restaurant hostess but “after Jeffrey” she travelled the world, met celebrities including “Prince Andrew, President Clinton, Sultan of Brunei, Donald Trump,” and claimed to have seen the private quarters of Buckingham Palace and “sat on the Queen of England's throne.” ANNNN-DREEEWWWWW!! Did you do that? NAUGHTY!

Trump’s drawing, that Venus DeMilo-like, headless, nipple-less torso with the arms notably chopped off, is much tamer than a lot of what’s in there. It’s ready to be hung in MOMA compared to the photos of mating lions and zebras in a 7-page letter from Nathan Myhrvold, a billionaire and former Microsoft executive, and all the topless photos and leering prose. At least it shows a command of the line!

The world is dark, and full of predators. And a lot of people who have a lot to answer for!

But better to know than not know, we guess.

[Birthday Book / New York Times gift link]

Follow me on Bluesky!

