Michigan fake elector lawyer arrested in court on a warrant after … well shit, let Liz explain it to you, it’s all too too too much. (Law and Chaos) Or you can read AP, but not sure why when Liz is available! (AP)

Joyce Vance says Special Counsel Jack Smith needs to file for Judge Aileen Cannon to recuse, because this shit has gotten (always been) ridiculous.

Mississippi’s “Goon Squad” being sentenced this week for torturing Black men in order to make drug arrests. Be back never, I just died of reading the first four grafs of this story. (Mississippi Today)

I came back and then I died again, from reading about the forced C-sections for women whose fetuses are going to die anyway — they are many months too young to survive outside the womb — but their “dignity.” (Abortion, Every Day) Oh no, I still had this one open too, on the “pro-life” people accusing women who abort fetuses with fatal abnormalities of “killing disabled children.” (Abortion, Every Day, again)

It looks like Chicago voted down “Bring Chicago Home,” a proposal to house homeless people by raising real estate taxes on ultra-pricey buildings. (WBEZ) On the other hand, Ron DeSantis is just going to arrest everyone who sleeps in public and put them in far away camps that (sure) have to have “sanitation” and “security.” (Miami Herald) On the other other hand, California’s Prop 1 is still up in the air (CA takes a long ass time to count its votes) and the bond’s opponents have taken back their concession like a common Al Gore. (Concession should not matter; the votes should matter.) Prop 1 will provide $6 billionish for permanent housing and mental health care. (Desert Sun) On the same hand, I’m with former California Gov. Jerry Brown, in this fascinating interview from last year, that no, it’s not a crime against humanity to force some people into shelter even if they don’t want to go, letting them live untreated on the street in typhoid villages is the crime against humanity. Sorry to be a centrist chud. (Fox 40)

Florida just outlawed local laws requiring farmworkers get heat protection so … anyway, there’s actually a private consortium, Fair Food Program, that offers legally binding heat protocols for its members and Florida CAN’T outlaw it (so far, yet). Fuck you Florida. (Civil Eats)

Wonkpal Sarah Taber, who’s running for Ag commissioner in North Carolina, has a problem: Everywhere she goes, she just keeps finding more rural Democrats! Join her on March 28, 6 p.m. Eastern, along with Florida’s Nikki Fried and NC Dem second chair Dr. Kimberly Hardy, to talk about rural Democratic organizing. Sign up for the zoomythingy here!

Elon Musk: The whiniest-ass tittybaby I’ve seen … well shit, this is a timeline in which Trump exists. Anyway, ugh, don’t enjoy!

Oh no, Trump’s small donors are finally getting tired of sending him their Social Security checks, or maybe they all died of COVID :/ (CNBC) Or Jeff Tiedrich if you want way fucking meaner, as is your wont :) (Jeff Tiedrich)

Bless Dakota Adams, the son of Stewart Rhodes — the Oath Keeper doing 20 for aggravated overthrowing the government — who along with his mother and siblings escaped Rhodes’s terrorism some years back. Adams is studying poli sci at Kalispell’s Flathead Valley Community College, working construction, and running for the Montana House as a progressive Democrat. At first it was just to make a point — he’d convinced friends to vote, and it was one unopposed Republican after another, “demoralizing.” But now? Fuckin go, Dakota Adams! (Big Sky Chat House)

Last week (this week? some week!) I made fun of Damien Hirst being a grifter POS out of nowhere, and I didn’t even know this happened. But! The “shark in formaldehyde” which he’s frauding here is the same as the vivisectioned cow in the Brooklyn Art Museum’s “Sensation” that I wrote about well fuck, 25 years ago and which I was referencing this last time too. Plate of shrimp! (Boing Boing)

Jennifer Aniston and the slasher film she regrets and the other actors and the slasher films they do. (Slash Film) (Link fixed!)

