Great news, if you’re a billionaire grifter!

Jensen Huang and his terrible jacket, most recently seen in a little pickle because of what he (allegedly!) does with that pickle of his, has been reinstated as the King of NVIDIA.

Prefer PayPal?

This came after a truly embarrassing shitshow of a week or so, during which it came out that he couldn’t stop porking alleged Chinese spies, or employees, or really anyone at all who isn’t his wife. Apparently the board decided, unanimously, to reverse its decision from last week to can him, which just a few days ago it was saying was irreversible.

But Huang has returned regardless of its irreversibility, and apparently did so at the behest of (alleged!) being-in-a-little-pickle experts Donald Trump and JD Vance, who love impunity and exploiting power differentials. I say “apparently” only because they have already bragged about it everywhere, like it’s something that is good:

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” board Chairman Harvey C. Jones said in a statement. Trump, who has a close personal relationship with Huang, called for the reinstatement as recently as Sunday night and took credit for the board’s decision in an interview Monday with CNBC. “I believe my intervention was very important,” Trump said.

Not only his “intervention.” He’s literally bragging that he called in to the board meeting!

The stock market apparently loves a good grift just as much as the Trumpers do, so we can watch all the patriarchal dipshits consolidate taxpayer resources in real time:

Huang’s reinstatement sent the company’s shares soaring 33%, ​with the board saying it unanimously approved his return and that it saw no national security risk. He has also been accused of having affairs with at least two Nvidia employees.

Reuters also points out that the drama is not over yet, as this reinstatement doesn’t mean that the investigations are ending. Indeed, they’re just beginning:

Nvidia is facing multiple investigations, including by the US Securities ‌and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department, over issues ranging from potential accounting irregularities to alleged chip smuggling. Corporate America has a long history of calling founders and former bosses back in a crisis, from Steve Jobs at Apple to Bob Iger at Disney. But comebacks after personal misconduct that sparked sweeping regulatory scrutiny are far rarer.

Now, lest anybody get worked up, I don't really give a shit about the affairs, and of course we have no idea whether Alice “No Relation” Huang is really a spy. Either she is or she isn’t. But there is a huge national security and possible espionage angle here, so that is not a minor detail! But even aside from all that, this is a major corporation with thousands of filaments all tied directly to the US — and global — economy, and it’s being run by an apparently highly compromised man who frankly doesn’t seem like he’s all that bright. Which is incredibly bad all by itself!

Even more, we’ve already tried this whole “having a bunch of very stupid misogynist men run things” shit with the United States, and now we have masked secret Nazi police snatching and disappearing people, a bunch of unwashed creeps pretending they’ve created a new god called “AI,” some kind of horseshit war with Iran that has done nothing but make us all much poorer, and now we can’t even eat any food or even brush our teeth!

Great job, dipshit men!

Also, are we supposed to go around following “rules” and “laws” now that we know they are completely optional for people who have the favor of the autocrat? Is that what they expect Americans to do?

So where does it go from here? Well, for one thing, there’s all that shady market shit that is going to be coming out sooner rather than later. (Including who knew this miraculous recovery was going to come this morning and when they knew it, which is going to be coming up again, I can just feel it!)

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced in a statement just a couple of days ago that the state had served an investigative subpoena on NVIDIA:

“The conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO raises bright red flags, including about the ways in which the company may have misled investors. My office is investigating whether Nvidia or Jensen Huang’s actions resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information — and if Nvidia misled investors and the public about this risk, in violation of the law. […] Nvidia is in a messy, transnational situation but the underlying principle of our corporate securities law is clear: Companies cannot mislead their investors.”

And now in the wake of today’s news, there’s also the matter of the incoming Democratic Congress, which is hot over this, considering it has all the appearances of being at least one of the greatest corruption/national security/espionage/grifting/traitor scandal in American history.

Right on cue:

And then there’s the Senate:

No false choices between affordability versus accountability ever again! The American public has demonstrably lost its taste for corruption, as demonstrated nicely in the midterm elections, in which Republicans got thoroughly spanked and then got sent home crying about it to their mommywives!

January can’t come fast enough.

Don’t you dare get cold feet on this, incoming Dems!

OPEN THREAD!

[AP / Reuters]

Share