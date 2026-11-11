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Wonkette

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1h

𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗻’𝘀 𝗖𝗘𝗢 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗛𝗲 𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗗𝗼𝗻𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗦𝗽𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗲𝘅

https://theonion.com/entenmanns-ceo-announces-he-happy-to-share-donut-secrets-with-chinese-spies-in-exchange-for-sex/

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
2h

“Try to get a kid to do long division right now… The multiplication table is starting to be forgotten. Doing square roots, my goodness. Basic math is being forgotten. Does it matter? I don’t think it does. I don’t think it does.”

Yeah, why teach people how to solve problems or exercise their brain or apply logic? Thinking is for squares, am I right, fellow kids?

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