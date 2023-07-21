Well, goddammit, when will this censorship of mediocre white men who just like to ask questions stop? After yesterday’s totally fucked up hearing of the Jim Jordan committee to weaponize itself against America, which featured wackaloon shithole Robert F. Kennedy Jr. getting the shit kicked out of him by every Democrat present, Jesse Watters had to go on the Fox News version of “The View” where it’s Judge Boxwine instead of Whoopi Goldberg saying the words at that one corner of the table. And he had to say some very good smart words!

These are the very good smart words he said.

(Click over to Media Matters to watch the video, our LOVELY PRETTY NEW PLATFORM AT SUBSTACK needs to figure out how to embed videos that are not YouTube, but we’ll Karen about that another time.)

JESSE WATTERS (CO-HOST): I think everybody should read this opening statement by RFK Jr. It's moving, it's powerful, and the fact that he's questioning the war in Ukraine, big business, big tech, makes him a threat. So they're calling him an antisemite, and he says pretty passionately he has done more for the state of Israel than most of these people sitting in Congress today. JESSICA TARLOV (CO-HOST): You watched what he said? WATTERS: I did. TARLOV: And know about the antisemitic tropes that exist about Jewish people? WATTERS: I think what he was trying to say is that — I'll tell you, Jessica. He said — TARLOV: You tell the Jew at the table.

YEAAAAAAH, FUCK HIM UP, TARLOV. DON’T LEAVE IT ON SET, EITHER. BEAT HIM UP IN THE BATHROOM AFTER CLASS. MAKE HIM PEE HIS PANTS SO HIS MOM HAS TO BRING HIM SOME NEW ONES AND HE HAS TO HIDE IN THE BATHROOM UNTIL SHE GETS THERE.

Sorry, where were we?

WATTERS: — "viruses affect different people differently." And then he cited a study. And then, you basically said he's anti — I don't know if the study's right! No one knows. It's just a study. You can't cite a study with everybody going crazy? It's just a study.

Yes, why can’t we cite “a study”? Does it matter what the “study” is? Or is this just part of the well-worn conservative white fucking dumbshit practice of Doing Your Own Research and then sending your son a newspaper clipping of a “study” you saw?

Is it even science if Robert F. Kennedy Jr. can’t even just ask questions about “COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately”? Can’t they even say “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people” and “The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese”?

Pffffffft, next they are going to outlaw Bunsen burners and those fun chemical reaction volcanoes WHY DOES THE WOKESTERS ALWAYS HATE REAL SCIENCE SO MUCH?

This has been a post about science.

