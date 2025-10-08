Jesse Watters is a man who once bragged that he swindled his current wife into agreeing to enter a closed space with him by letting the air out of her tires. That will never not be, to our mind, the single most important thing about him when it comes to describing the general contours of his vast masculinity deficiency quotient, the fact that he 1) did that, and 2) thought it made him look cool to discuss it on Fox News.

Anyway, last night, Watters practically begged Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to fuck Stephen Miller and let him watch. At least that’s what it sounded like. Whatever he was angling for, it involved Miller being the, ahem, sexual matador.

Yes, the same Stephen Miller who looks like a finger after it’s been in a bathtub for three hours.

It all happened on Fox News’s The Five. They showed a video of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talking to her viewers recently, making fun of how Stephen Miller is 4’10”. (He is not technically that short, but AOC’s point is that little bitch loser MAGA men like this, you should make fun of them where it counts, right in their masculine insecurities.)

The video then moves on to Laura Ingraham the other night, cruelly making Stephen Miller watch that video of AOC making fun of him, right there on live TV. You know how awkward and puny and gross Stephen Miller is, now imagine him trying to respond to a pretty lady making fun of him like that right there on live TV. He flaccidly tries to make jokes about how AOC should get her eyes checked. “She’s a mess, right! What a trainwreck!” Then they make fun of AOC for wearing a hoodie, Miller looking like he’s about to crawl out of the skin suit he’s wearing and Laura Ingraham laughing along with her endearing and normal laugh.

And then it goes to The Five, where Dana Perino forces the weenus boys of that show to respond to all of this. And that’s where Jesse Watters made it the weirdest OF ALL. (You know, after Greg Gutfeld made it weird. Watch the whole clip for that part!)

“I think AOC wants to sleep with Miller,” [Watters] said. “It is so obvious and, I’m sorry, you can’t have him.” He said he knows Miller socially, and therefore knows “the man is not overcompensating.”

Oof. ‘Kay.

Watters gushes and spews forth and erupts over how Stephen Miller is a “policy savant” and all kinds of other things about the man he wants to Goebbels him up.

“Miller is a high-value man because he has power and influence, because he has vision and he’s on a mission to save this republic and protect Western civilization,” Watters gushed. “He speaks with confidence and flair and he’s unafraid of anything.”

Jesse acknowledges that men like Gavin Newsom and Adam Schiff (?) might be hotter and taller and richer than Stephen Miller, but “those are not brave men.” He says “high-value men” like Miller “take risks, they’re brave, they’re unafraid, they’re confident, they’re on a mission, and they have younger wives with beautiful children.”

And Greg Gutfeld says, “I dunno man, that was pretty creepy.”

“I love Stephen Miller!” declares Watters, acting like everybody was laughing with him.

“If you can’t sense the sexual chemistry that’s oozing from Stephen Miller’s beautiful face, then you don’t get it,” says Watters a bit later, refusing to let it go.

That was the only part where it started to seem like the entire panel might be in on the joke and everybody knows Stephen Miller is the world’s most unfuckable man?

So that was cool, we guess, just some great afternoon TV for normal white people.

This thing with Jesse Watters trying to paint Stephen Miller as some sort of sex symbol, desired among all women, such a stallion even such a man as Jesse Watters would like to stand back and watch in awe as he intercourses with the womenfolk, has been going for a few weeks, we guess. We haven’t been tracking this particular category of PornHub cucks that closely, but we think its official beginning was a couple weeks back when Watters was interviewing Miller’s vile and boring wife Katie, and referred to her as the “envy of all women” for sharing a bed with Miller, who looks like constipation feels.

And Katie Miller, exhibiting all the charm that clearly scored her this undead Buffy the Vampire Slayer villain, asked, “the sexual matador, right?” when Watters asked what being married to Stephen Miller was like. And that was weird. And everybody who heard about it vomited.

And now here we are, this short time later, with Watters declaring his love for Stephen Miller and begging Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to want to fuck Stephen Miller, and betting she probably secretly does, wink wink, you betcha, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants that.

OK.

In summary and in conclusion, the fact that Fox News has spent voluminous numbers of minutes talking about AOC making fun of Stephen Miller and saying he’s 4’10” — and making the greater point that we should all be directly flicking at the raw nerve that is these fucking MAGA losers’ crippling insecurities over their manhood — just proves AOC’s point.

Now go forth and call all these losers pussies to their faces, wherever ye may see them.

