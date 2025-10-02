Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vileaxxe's avatar
Vileaxxe
12m

“We are so much more hardcore than they are.”

He said in a voice that sounds like he’s had a sinus infection every day of his life.

Jesus fuck they’re in my state. Y’know how somebody says the word “lice” and you suddenly feel like shit’s crawling all over you? Yeah, like that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hamilton & The Crew's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew
19mEdited

OT: I'm not making this up. QANON Shaman is suing Pabs for $40T. He claims to be the real POTUS.

CRAZY J6’er Just SLAMMED Trump With a Lawsuit

Tennessee Brando (10:09) : https://youtu.be/6jOuYicB-6A

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
96 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture