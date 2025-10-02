These are the hardcore men.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of War Gulf of America Pete Hegseth, and the boss of the entire Hitler 2.0 administration, the one they say is really calling all the shots, Stephen Miller, landed in Memphis yesterday to give the troops a pep talk.

Why did Secretary Shitfaced AKA the secretary of Defense, AKA the secretary of WAR! Daddy Issues And Masculine Insecurities, need to be there, for this operation in Memphis, Tennessee, which is a city in US America? Oh that’s right! Because the Trump regime KK-Qaeda cell has announced its intentions (repeatedly) to strike within the United States.

And they are in Memphis now.

Just all the white men you’d cover your drink around if they walked up to the bar, and the white woman who’s totally comfortable protecting that kind of guy, clearly, considering how hard she likes to play Hide-The-Epstein-Files.

It is like a USO visit, except for Pete Hegseth didn’t do any naughty burlesque strip teases.

So yeah, Shitfaced and Nazi Barbie and Sexual Matador Goebbels landed in Memphis yesterday and promptly traipsed out to “encourage” law enforcement. From what little we watched of the speeches, it appears that Shitfaced unzipped and pulled out his masculine insecurities for those gathered, just as he had with the generals a day before. As we’ve had occasion to remark this week, it’s the ONLY TUNE HE KNOWS. Nazi Barbie said whatever she said, in that nasal “I invented Post-Its” way she talks, we’re sure it was riveting and still not the Epstein Files.

It doesn’t matter, because as has been widely reported, she isn’t in charge of the Justice Department or anything else.

No, that honor goes to Dime Store Goebbels, Stephen Miller, old “Will this or won’t this be the time he bites the head off a kitten just to show it who’s boss?” himself. The guy who reminds everybody of that kid from Law & Order: SVU who doesn’t have a soul, alllll grown up. (IYKYK.)

And it was a clip of him in Memphis that started going around, the guy whose vile yet uninteresting wife made the entire country vomit when she told Jesse Watters her husband is a “sexual matador.” He had a REAL erectile Viagra moment when he started talking about how much more hardcore he is than the GANGBANGERS of Memphis.

Here is the clip, it is a good opportunity to have a talk with your small children about what kind of man they should never talk to if he pulls up in a van and says your mom sent him:

The very funny transcript:

“I see the guns and badges in this room. You are unleashed. Whatever you need to get done, we are gonna get it done. This is Memphis. This is the United States of America. All that bullshit is done! It’s over! it’s finished! The gangbangers that you deal with — they think they’re ruthless? They have no idea how ruthless we are. They think they’re tough? They have no idea how tough we are. They think they’re hardcore? We are so much more hardcore than they are. And we have the entire weight of the United States government behind us. When President Trump makes a decision, this team behind me executes.”

YOU ARE UNLEASHED, said the Nazi fascist who hates being called a Nazi fascist, Nazi-ly and fascist-ly. (He really gets so mad when people label them accurately, as opposed to the way Republicans are tossing words like “socialist” and “communist” and “woke” around interchangeably, as if all these words simply mean “thing I hate and/or am scared of.”)

ALL THAT BULLSHIT IS DONE!

THE GANGBANGERS THINK THEY’RE RUTHLESS? WE ARE RUTHLESS! THEY THINK THEY ARE HARDCORE? WE ARE HARDCORE!

Said the little squeaky weenus man who travels with all the security and the whole internet calls “Pee Wee German.”

Seriously, buddy, if your Nazi erection lasts more than four hours, well then we guess it might be another SEXUAL MATADOR night at the old Miller household.

What a weird video. What a weird little man.

You really get an idea of how truly scared this disturbed, angry, hissing man is of all minorities, what a chickenshit he is deep down. He’s created this monolithic scary idea of The Gangbangers in his head, like he’s been shitting his pants scared of them ever since he was verbally abusing janitors in Santa Monica, terrified that he was going to take a wrong turn after school one day and end up in Watts, and then the BOYZ ‘N THE HOOD were gonna GIT HIM!

But now? HE’S IN CHARGE. And he’s … still a pussy.

Who wants to watch that video that reveals what a sick fuck Stephen Miller was in high school, talking about the janitors, way back when he only looked 71 years old as opposed to the current undead look he’s rocking? Here it is:

As for the Trump attack on Memphis, they’re doing the usual, it seems, setting up traffic stops and fishing for crimes, obviously focusing on areas where they’re likely to find Black and Latino people, because Trump Nazis and fascists don’t hunt for crimes, they hunt for people, and they’ll dummy up an indictment later, right, Lindsey Halligan?

Last night they were camped in one of the most Latino sections of Memphis, and we’re already hearing reports of excessive force and general thuggish behavior. We’re also seeing reports that they’re swarming around in the vicinity of this one Lowe’s, because these dumpy bitches are nothing if not predictable.

(Pammy Jo says she got a Tren de Aragua last night, so we’re sure we’ll learn soon about the Spanish “I Love Mommy And Daddy” tattoo that alerted the authorities to the presence of a verified gang member and/or innocent Venezuelan immigrant.)

Yes, they’re clearly doing their whole “keeping us safe” rigamarole, which in Stephen Miller’s sick brain apparently equates to terrorizing people who speak Spanish. You know, because this kind of Nazi kidnapping/disappearing shit is the real reason for these city invasions, it’s all about Stephen Miller’s quotas.

Also last night they apparently caused a three-car pile-up in another majority-minority neighborhood:

We are just hoping some high school band tuba players are patriotic enough to to volunteer to follow these loser motherfuckers around and provide the appropriate soundtrack, because oh boy are we gonna need it.

