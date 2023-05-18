Fox News's Jesse Watters once claimed/bragged about this slick move he had used to get the attention of the much younger woman who is now his wife, and it was to let the air out of her tires so she would need a ride. And it worked! And nobody even filed any charges! What a pickup line! There is a dad pun in that last sentence, go back and find it!

He's just so extremely gross any time he talks about women. Like when he explained, with the demeanor of that strange 45-year-old who for some reason shows up to frat parties, that girls do not like the "scene" of marijuana. "Girls like the alcohol scene," said the guy who bragged about letting the air out of his now-wife's tires.

Fox News's Jesse Watters Let Air Out Of Woman's Tires, Called It Courtship

Jesse Watters Knows What Teenage Girls Like

Anyway, yesterday, Watters was discussing some new reality show, a spin-off of "The Bachelor" that will be all folks 65 and up. You know, Martha Stewart types! And just like how it was on Fox News when they were discussing the Sports Illustrated cover with Stewart on it, there was one creepy piece of shit asshole on the screen. With Stewart, it was Lisa Boothe, who was mostly just an asshole. With the reality show for the Silver Sneakers crowd, it was Jesse, who totally made it creepy.

Early in the discussion, Jesse asked his guest, Charly Arnolt, a woman, "You like watching older men?" She mentioned the "fantasy suite," which we guess is a thing on "The Bachelor" that involves sex, we don't fucking know, the only reality shows we watch involve getting chased by bears in Alaska or something. "Is he going to need a little help in the fantasy suite?" asked Jesse, about boners presumably, because they immediately started talking about Viagra ad tie-ins.

But where he really made it very Watters-esque was when he said, "I don't know if I'm going to watch this, I'm sorry. Only if the bachelor was 65 and all the other women were young. That I would watch."

Yeah def, only if the bachelor was extremely old and he was a pervert preying on younger women. That he would watch.

So that's cool. Jesse Watters is a dirty creeper again. Alert a journalist or call the cops or whatever.

Speaking of that, here is famous incel Nick Fuentes, the Nazi Donald Trump dinner date and person who Marjorie Taylor Greene OF COURSE denounces, explaining his plans for marrying a 16-year-old girl. Not right now, mind you. He is 24 now. It would be gross to marry a 16-year-old girl NOW.

“Misogynistic Christian fascist incel Nick Fuentes says that once he turns 30, he'll probably find himself a 16-year-old child bride: "Right when the milk is good, I want to start drinking the milk."” — Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1684339256

"No, bitch, I want to drink it straight from the tap, I want it raw," said Fuentes, whom at least one of GOP Rep. Paul Gosar's staffers looks up to. “Right when the milk is good, I want to start drinking the milk.”

"The same thing goes with women. I don't want to turn 30 and find some 29-year-old woman that I have something in common with, and it's like hey! Properly aged, like wine!" He said women don't age like wine, they age like milk.

"I gotta find my 16-year-old wife." But not until he's "30 or something."

He started doing math.

"Let's say I get married to an 18-year-old now, six-year age difference. When I turn 40, she's going to be 34. Ew! But if I'm 30 and she's 16, 14-year age difference? When I'm 50 she'll be 36. When I'm 40 she'll be 26. Now we're talkin' here, now we're cookin' with gas."

"I want a 16-year-old that's untouched, untouched, pristine, untouched, uncorrupted, innocent, that's what we all want." (Incels are total experts in "what we all want.")

"And all 16-year-olds want a older guy [ sic ] who's like capable and strong and everything, to sweep 'em off their feet, that's what everybody wants. That's what everybody wants." His tone was so wistful there at the end, you should watch it.

Nick Fuentes knows what the ladies want, just like Jesse Watters knows ladies don't like the marijuana "scene," they like the liquor "scene" and getting the air let out of their tires by strange older men.

You might think the Nick Fuentes part of this blog post is way creepier than the Jesse Watters part.

We just think the Fuentes part has more words in it.

[ Media Matters ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.



I would like a BlueSky invite.

I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?