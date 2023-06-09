Thursday on Fox's "The Five," co-host Jesse Watters went right off the deep end with a bizarre rant in which he classified President Joe Biden's push for student loan forgiveness as a "bribe" and part of a vast left-wing conspiracy to get people to vote for Democrats. Because surely, if he were playing fair, he would only do things that people didn't like.

"What is it with Biden and bribes?" Watters asked, incredulously. "He takes them, he gives them. This is not how politics is supposed to be, Joe Biden."

If student loan forgiveness is a bribe, then so is literally anything and everything any politician runs on. Republicans bribe their voters with the promise of emotional catharsis, of getting to see the people they hate suffer. They offer them harsh immigration bills, abortion bans, harsher prison sentences, work requirements for welfare, decreased funding for education, decreased funding for poverty, bans on trans people playing sports or going to the bathroom, bans on mentioning the existence of LGBTQ+ people, bans on mentioning the existence of racism, and they promise them that they will ensure that they won't ever have to live in a country where everyone has health care and can go to college.

Also, tax cuts for rich people.

Student loan forgiveness, unlike any of these absurd things that the Right cares about, is something that actually helps everyone. Sure, it helps those who have loans, but it also stimulates the economy, boosts consumer spending, and makes things easier for people who are trying to sell their houses. It is a good thing, and it is a fair thing. The fairest thing, of course, will be when we make higher education free for everyone, but unfortunately we're not quite there yet.

According to Watters, however, this is "unconstitutional reverse class warfare." It's not clear what this means as class war traditionally does tend to go both ways (because "war") and generally has nothing to do with the Constitution. Is he saying this is an attack on the rich? How? Don't many rich people have businesses? Wouldn't they like more people to buy things? Doesn't that help them? Wouldn't it also help their businesses if people didn't have to work an extra job to pay off their student loans?



"Reverse class warfare" isn't the only issue Watters sees with this. He's also quite sure that this is all part of Joe Biden's nefarious plot to take over the country for Democrats ... by educating people.



"[T]he more education you have, the more likely you are to vote for a Democrat," Watters explained. "So he's pushing all of these young people into universities, they get brainwashed there and then he wipes their debts for votes. It's really shameful and the Supreme Court is going to knock it down."

If they're brainwashed in college, then why does he need to wipe out anyone's debt for votes? Also how long does Jesse Watters think Joe Biden is going to be president? The man has one more election. If this is his plan, it is not very well thought out.

There are lots of reasons people who go to college become more liberal, many of which don't have a damn thing to do with what happens in the classroom. Much like living in an urban area, college exposes you to people from different walks of life. It's easier to oppose abortion when no one you are close to ever needed one, it's easier to think LGBTQ+ people are evil if you've never interacted with any, it's easier to be cool with police brutality if no one you know has ever experienced it. It's also easier for parents to keep kids from thinking for themselves while they are under their own roof — which is exactly why so many conservative parents have embraced homeschooling.

This is not to say that education is not a factor. Being able to think about things rationally is perhaps the number one reason that people don't vote for Republicans.

One thing I'd like to note is that I don't see Jesse Watters out there advocating for businesses to hire people with only a high school diploma. So the more nefarious thing, if you ask me, is the fact that he wants to keep people from something that will help them earn more money in the long run, because he thinks it will make them more likely to vote Republican . That's what's really messed up here.

Even if these are both nefarious plots, one ends with people doing well and the other ends with people doing poorly. With Watters's wicked plan, people either don't go to college, making it difficult for them to earn enough to live on, or they do go to college and they are in debt for the next decade (or several). However, because the first group didn't go to college and the second group doesn't owe their lack of horrific student loan debt to Democrats, both are perhaps somewhat more likely to vote Republican.

In Biden's evil scheme, lots of people go to college and get an education, enabling them to get better-paying jobs once they get out, after which their student loans are forgiven — and then, because they are grateful for all of that, they vote for Democrats for the rest of their lives, which would then allow Democrats to do something truly evil ... like ensure that they all have health care? Where is the bad part here?

Personally, if we're going to be choosing between nefarious plots to convince people to vote a certain way (otherwise known as "platforms" and "campaign pledges" and "policies"), I would have to go with the one where I am not in horrible debt and also everyone might get healthcare over the one where I am either in horrible debt or can't get a job that pays me enough to live, where my big prize would be more school shootings, more forced births, and more money for billionaires. It really would not be a very difficult decision.



