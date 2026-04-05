Wonkette

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Larry Schmitt's avatar
Larry Schmitt
11h

Ten years from now a man in NYC sees an ad, "Piss on trump's grave for $10."

He calls the number but is told he has to go to LA.

"LA? Why, you moved his grave?"

"No, that's where the back of the line is."

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
11h

Posting this link to the Weekend At Bernie's Special Movie Night simply for the poster.

https://wonkette.substack.com/p/wonkette-movie-night-weekend-at-bernies?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

I remain forever hopeful.

Pretending Bernie was actually alive didn't last too long, although it did manage a bad sequel.

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