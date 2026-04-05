Sorry to do this to you on Easter or literally any day, but Jesus Fucking Christ.

President Frank From Blue Velvet Apparently strapped on his Whiffin’ Mask and let fly with crazy threats of war crimes (they’re doing war crimes all the time, but it still jars!) on Easter morning. As people do … n’t!

I don’t even know what to say about this. It is Easter. President God’s Flawed Earthly Vessel is celebrating the resurrection of crucified American Jesus with the traditional American liturgy Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.

It’s the Handel’s Messiah b-side.

I’m going to choose to step away from my initial reaction — We have elected an actual madman.

We are in deep, deep shit. —

breathe, and focus instead on the also true that lunatic man knows he’s in big big trouble. Of course, that doesn’t mean the rest of us aren’t.

HAPPY EASTER EVERYBODY!

Tithe or whatever, Jesus.