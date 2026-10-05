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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Harry from an angle you usually don’t see, he has a wee crooked moustache.

https://substack.com/profile/155618292-ziggywiggy/note/c-353743939?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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jltympanum's avatar
jltympanum
1h

Gabe P looks like he is made out of raw bread dough.

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