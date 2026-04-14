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Martini Glambassador
34m

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/spring-training

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/5da8a7c6-bd7e-4ea2-9201-1017236971ee

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ziggywiggy
32m

From Heather Cox Richardson:

"Today Péter Magyar, the man who will replace Orban after winning the election in a blowout, revealed that Orbán was using government money to finance CPAC. Orbán has clearly been working for the benefit of Russia’s president Vladimir Putin, and just days before the election, news broke that last October, Orbán told Putin, “In any matter where I can be of assistance, I am at your service.”

So it appears that CPAC was funded by a foreign government that was working closely with Vladimir Putin. In a speech today, Magyar told reporters that the outgoing foreign minister, who has been accused of working closely with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, was shredding confidential documents."

https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/p/april-13-2026?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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