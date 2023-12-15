Video screenshot, Jill Biden on Twitter

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden posted a fun little video on social media Wednesday featuring dancers from the New York-based Dorrance Dance troupe tap dancing through the White House’s Christmas decorations to the music of Duke Ellington’s adaptation of “Waltz of the Flowers” from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite. It’s jazzy and festive, showing off the White House’s Christmas decorations and the great big tree in the Blue Room, along with other Nutcracker-themed decor.

Dr. Biden twote:

A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite. Enjoy! (Heart emoji)

And then rightwing media, both social and antisocial, howled as if Dr. Biden had uploaded video of Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer beheading the Christ Child during a Super Bowl halftime show performed by Beyoncé and Satan. It was a veritable festival of incoherent culture war rage and grievance, although often those who seemed angriest couldn’t quite articulate why they were so angry, exactly, just that the Bidens are destroying Christmas and America and embarrassing the USA in the sight of the world and oh my god, why would anyone foist such a horrible display on America and pretend it’s about Christmas?

Stochastic terrorist Chaya Raichik, whose vile “Libs of TikTok” account regularly inspires followers to threaten the lives of those she focuses on, proclaimed, “This should’ve come with a sensitivity label. This is horrendous,” although she didn’t specify what exactly made the clip unfit for sensitive eyes. Maybe the tracking shot at the opening. A lot of people are freaked out by hallways after seeing The Shining (just one of the movies angry Xeeters compared it to, because someone tap dancing to The Nutcracker at Christmas is exactly like the movie’s freaky bear guy scene.

Also, because some of the costumes include slightly elaborate hats, a lot of people said it was exactly like The Hunger Games, especially since look at all this extravagance at a time when the economy is in ruins and Joe Biden’s America is a dystopian hellscape. Or maybe it was A Clockwork Orange, because that, like the video, held people’s eyeballs open while making them watch horrors.

Among other things, the video was decried as a felony, an atrocity, mentally ill, beyond embarrassing, in need of an “explicit content” warning (that was a joke, silly, where’s your sense of humor?), tasteless, classless, bizarre, tacky, the “Nightmare Before Christmas,” creepy, and of course shot through with gay and trans ideology, because that’s all the Right can think of anymore.

A few of the brighter rightwing outlets, like the tabloid Daily Mail and Tucker Carlson’s White Panic Fearatorium, attacked the dance troupe itself, since its website urges people to support Black Lives Matter and calls for prison abolition, as well as directing readers to sign petitions to stop the murder of Black trans women. Why, it even features links on fighting racism, an idea that apparently only communists could ever get behind.

And of course, there were the inevitable complaints, like this protracted whine at the Washington Examiner, that “the most important criticism about the video should be that it did not acknowledge the word ‘Christmas’ or the birth of Jesus Christ,” a gripe that, as far as we can tell, Righties aren’t lobbing at every single performance of The Nutcracker ballet or Tchaikovsky’s score, or at 90 percent of Hallmark Christmas movies, which celebrate the Christian tradition of overworked urban executive women meeting cute with hunky small town men and despite initial misunderstandings, falling in love.

The real outrage, though, is that the video isn’t classy and refined like Melania Trump’s soft-focus Christmas video that one time (minus the Silent Hill horror forest or the Red Yip Yip Muppet trees). Now there was a lady who loved Christmas and baby Jesus, you pagan heathens, although Trumpers have erased “Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decorations?” from their brains.

We have a feeling that ultimately, in all the content-free rage, the reaction to the video comes down in about equal parts to knee-jerk negative partisanship (anything the Bidens do is demonic) and, as Amanda Marcotte observed, the belief that Black people shouldn’t be allowed to sully a White Christmas:

Yup. Consider the screenshot that many of the complaints focus on in calling the video “deranged” or “bizarre”: a Black dancer as the ballet’s Clara, her mouth terrifyingly wide open because that’s scary, not an expression of delight like if a white ballerina did it. Here’s the Federalist headline, “Jill Biden’s ‘Hunger Games’ Themed Christmas Video Is An Abomination,” with the terrifying abomination of a Black woman acting happy.

You probably can’t read the tiny heading in red: “OUTRAGE.” It’s like how Yr Wonkette has a category called “Nice Time.” The Federalist piece wastes no time getting to why the video is a crime against humanity:

The dance performance isn’t just weird; it’s another opportunity for the Biden White House to slip anti-white racism and radical Marxism into the country’s Christmas celebrations.

Not that any of the allegedly offensive stuff from Dorrance Dance’s website is in the video, but they’re bad people who want to wreck American whiteness, which just is obvious when you see the video. And when there’s nothing on the website or in the video to complain about, just making shit up is a perfectly acceptable alternative because the Federalist just knows all leftists hate Jesus and Christmas:

As a colleague of mine pointed out, the video looks more like Mardi Gras than a Christmas celebration. The first and most glaring problem with the Christmas video is that it’s missing the point of Christmas. Nowhere is there a nativity scene in sight. Of course, no one would expect a group of Marxist tap dancers to include Christ in Christmas because the group likely views Christianity itself as a “colonizer religion.” The Biden administration knew this. The White House intentionally stripped its Christmas celebration of deeper meaning, making the decorations and dancers feel all the more clownish and vapid.

You know where else there isn’t a nativity scene? In The Grinch. And it was only described in “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” not seen. And the nativity scene in the “Star Wars Christmas Special” was with wookiees. We’re pretty sure we should borrow Obama’s time machine and go back and abort them all.

Also blah blah blah the video is a deliberate distraction from Hunter Biden, corruption, and the fact that the economy is in freefall, maybe worse than the Great Depression. And yes, the “Marxist tap dancers” are a sign that America is in dire need of a strong man to fix everything:

This same administration has made a mockery out of the Christian values our country was founded on by inviting Marxist tap dancers and naked crossdressers to the White House and unleashing the FBI on pro-lifers, traditional Catholics, and concerned parents at school board meetings. Biden promised to “unite” the public when he ran for office, but instead, he stood on a podium bathed in blood-red lights to declare war on half of the American public. […] Biden has victimized the American people, stripping us of our dignity and spirit. Indeed, the people’s house that he occupies will fly a pride flag and host anti-white racist dancers but won’t prominently display a nativity scene.

Wow, that’s a lot to pile up on some people tap dancing to Duke Ellington’s “Nutcracker.” Guess we need to let Donald trump suspend the Constitution and punish America’s internal enemies, lest our liberty be forever lost to that scary Black lady in a tutu.

