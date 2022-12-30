Republicans haven't yet taken control of the House of Representatives — hell, they haven't even settled on a speaker, because the only people they hate more than Kevin McCarthy are the alternatives to Kevin McCarthy — but that hasn't cooled the ardor of some likely committee chairs to start investigating the Biden administration to death. Two of the MAGAdips slated to lead committees once they're sworn in next week, Reps. James Comer (R-Kentucky) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), have already sent wide-ranging document requests to the White House, presumably to obtain every email the executive branch has ever sent on any topic, because maybe the Bureau of Weights and Measures has the lowdown on Hunter Biden's laptop.

But Politico reports that both distinguished gentlemen got zilch, plus a good chiding letter each from White House Special Counsel Richard Sauber, who told them to wait until they're actually chairing committees, ya douchers. Suber let the two know that to everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose, and for fuckssake it ain't fishing expedition season yet, you dumb Fudds.

Sauber said that the Biden administration had no immediate plans to respond to a slew of records requests that both men made the past several weeks. In those letters, obtained exclusively by POLITICO, Sauber described such requests as constitutionally illegitimate because both Jordan, who is expected to chair the House Judiciary Committee, and Comer, who is expected to head the Oversight Committee, made them before they had any authority to do so.



“Congress has not delegated such [oversight] authority to individual members of Congress who are not committee chairmen, and the House has not done so under its current Rules,” wrote Sauber, one of the White House’s top oversight lawyers.

So here we are already, with the House Outrage Caucus demanding information, and please don't you remind Jordan that he completely blew off the House January 6 Select Committee's subpoena to testify, because that committee is an illegitimate witch hunt, while Jordan is simply doing the job he doesn't actually have yet.

Not one to worry too much about little details like "having been sworn in as chair," Jordan apparently started in with threats to the White House just two weeks after the midterms.

In a Nov. 18, 2022, letter to White House chief of staff Ron Klain, Jordan had warned that if his requests for documents from the administration remained outstanding at the beginning of the 118th Congress, “the Committee may be forced to resort to compulsory process to obtain the material we require.”

Sounds like he's already preparing the case for impeachment, then.

Comer, for his part, complained yesterday that the Biden administration hadn't jumped to and supplied him with the documents he will be entitled to request in a week, because look at this unspeakable indifference to the Rule of Law!!!! Oh, the dudgeon, it is most high:

President Biden promised to have the most transparent administration in history but at every turn the Biden White House seeks to obstruct congressional oversight and hide information from the American people.

At every turn! Obstruction! What is Joe Biden hiding?!! How dare they not comply with a not-yet-lawful demand!

And wowie, what a laundry list of demands Comer has — all refused in the inky predawn shadows where Biden does his skullduggery!

Just before dawn at 4: 33 a.m., the White House informed us they will not provide the answers we have been seeking for the American people on important issues such as the border and fentanyl crises, the energy crisis, botched Afghanistan withdrawal, COVID origins, and the Biden family’s influence peddling. Why is the Biden Administration hiding this information? Republicans are undeterred by the Biden Administration’s obstruction and will continue pressing for the answers, transparency, and accountability that the American people deserve.

Just before dawn! How ... early in the day that is.

Also too, the House Judiciary GOP Twitter account was all a-sputter over the arrogance and the, the, the ... COLLUSION! Clearly the White House had this all planned out with Politico, how outrageous, ay me, what has befallen our once great Republic?



Does leaking a storyand sending a letter at 4: 34 a.m. sound like “good faith” to you, @JoeBiden ?



No. It shows how scared you are of important congressional oversight, particularly one where your administration targeted parents protesting at local school board meetings.



The White House and media are already playing games.



This is why it’s so important for us to hit the ground running on January 3rd.



Get ready.

Yeah, yeah guys. The table knows good and well that it's been pounded, doesn't it? Now, come back Tuesday when you have a gavel and you can ask nicely, 'kay? Yeah, sure, you can email at 4: 34 a.m. if it makes you feel better.

This is where I would laugh about all the times the Trump administration refused to answer legal subpoenas, but it is lunch time.

Happy New Year, schmucks.



[ Politico via Letters from an American/ US Capitol Photo: "EEBS27," Creative CommonsLicense 4.0 ]

