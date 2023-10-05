Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
Oct 5, 2023

This one was a little personal for me; I hope y'all like it. We even shelled out for a license to include the AP photo!

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Jsnetts's avatar
Jsnetts
Oct 5, 2023

I just old enough to remember the energy crisis of the 70s. So much of the crap we deal with now started with Reagan.

Also I’m still pissed off at Ronnie for stopping our transition to the metric system. ANOTHER thing Carter started

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