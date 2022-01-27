President Joe Biden and Justice Stephen Breyer are press conferencing to explain how the VICIOUS BULLYING of Stephen Breyer (good) has worked (good), and he is retiring from the Court after almost 30 years of collegial collegiateness.

Might maybe have something to do with the collegial collegiate Court being on the brink of outlawing any sensible gun regulations, abortion, affirmative action, and the Clean Water Act, that communist "administrative state" implemented by noted communist ... Richard Nixon.

Let's watch!

