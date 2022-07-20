Joe Biden, he is the president, and he is in Massachusetts today to talk about "climate."

Which is weird, because last night Newt Gingrich was on the Laura Ingraham show "Let's Roll Our Eyes And Say AS IF! A Whole Bunch" and he said climate change is a myth. Shouldn't that settle that? Newt Gingrich has seen An Inconvenient Truth and didn't find it all that inconvenient.

Oh well, old dunderheaded Joe Biden probably didn't get the memo, probably gonna fall off a bicycle again, probably gonna have to be escorted by his therapy service animal the Easter Bunny, probably gonna say there's a historic heat wave happening all over the place and people are dying, WHAT A DUMB.

Speech, speech, speech!

youtu.be

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?