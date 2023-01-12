WE GET IT.

The Biden administration is very good and Joe Biden follows the rules and Joe Biden helps same-age ladies cross the street and when Joe Biden finds classified documents in his desk drawer, he GIVES THEM BACK, like a common Gallant, as opposed to what Goofus Trump does.

WE GET IT.

It's like he's modeling good behavior for us. It's like he wants us all to go check our own desk drawers and if we find that we have any Top Secret intel briefings from 2010 and we have no idea how they got there, right now is a good time to have our lawyers call the National Archives and say, "Hey, dunno why I have this, but it's a list of the top 10 movies Vladimir Putin thinks are real tearjerkers. No, I have no idea how it got there, I'm a yoga instructor in Biloxi!"

NBC News reports that Biden aides have found a few more classified docs from Biden's vice presidency. Once again, they immediately called to set about having the archives come retrieve them. Turns out that after they found that other set of docs at the Penn Biden Center, Joe Biden had his assistants scour all the places he might have used to make sure there weren't any strays lying around. It probably came from a place of "Yeah, considering what's going on, probably a good idea to MAKE SURE."

Oh, the best intentions.

Not sure where these were found or if this is the extent of everything else that was found. NBC News's source says the search was "exhaustive, with the goal of getting a full accounting of all classified documents that may have inadvertently been packed in boxes when Biden cleared out of the vice president’s office space in January 2017."

Certain legal types on Twitter are starting to understandably groan over these disclosures:

“Nothing I have seen has changed my mind yet that Biden and his team, for now at least, are not at risk of criminal exposure. Nor do I have any reason to believe this changes the calculus on an indictment of Trump. That said, this sloppiness by Biden's staff angers me.” — Bradley P. Moss (@Bradley P. Moss) 1673471958

We discussed yesterday how nothing about the Trump cases and the Biden cases are the same, how Biden really is modeling what you're supposed to do when you discover that you accidentally left a few stray classified docs in your office space after you were vice president. (It could happen to any of us!) And we discussed how from an optics perspective this is indeed likely complicating Special Counsel Jack Smith's job, as he is trying to investigate why Donald Trump actively stole America's secrets and why he actively has been working to conceal that for two years. God only knows what Smith is uncovering.

YESTERDAY! Biden 'Surprised' Classified Docs Found At His Think Tank, But He WOULD Say That, Now Wouldn't He?

Everything about this may be different, but Republicans are amoral inveterate liars who prey upon the American people's inability to understand things, so they're using these revelations to, for example, ask how many classified docs must be found before there's a raid on Joe Biden's house. We dunno, Lauren Boebert, we guess if Joe Biden quits giving them back and instead starts hoarding and hiding America's most intimate state secrets and refusing to cooperate with the authorities like a literal actual traitor, a little raidin' might be in order.

It's also making them say things like this:

“Special counsel” — Josh Hawley (@Josh Hawley) 1673469971

Oh eat a Tupperware full of shit in hell, you seditionist dilettante.

In summary and in conclusion, Biden's aides are finished finding classified docs and modeling good behavior by showing us exactly what you're supposed to do with any classified documents, should you stumble upon some in the garage, yes? It needs to be yes. No more stories like these, please and thanks.

[ NBC News ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!

And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?