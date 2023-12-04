We love it when Joe Biden banishes all malarkey from the premises. The president ripped into Rep. Lauren Boebert last Wednesday after visiting Pueblo, Colorado, and rubbing her nose in all the good that “Bidenomics” had brought to her district.

“The historic investments we’re celebrating today are in Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s district,” he said — literally making the sign of the cross after invoking her name. “She’s one of the leaders of this extreme MAGA movement. She along with every single Republican voted against the law that made these investments and jobs possible.”

I actually wouldn’t consider Boebert the head of anything other than perhaps the audience participation cast for the Beetlejuice musical, but I’m all for Biden warming up on Boebert before advancing to Mike Johnson. She’s a jerk who’s constantly hurling rhetorical rocks at Biden from her glass brain.

Ben Meiselas from the MeidasTouch Network had an exclusive interview with Biden, which you should watch so you can see that the president remains scrappy and in full possession of his faculties. He’s also not an unhinged psychopath. People keep missing that part.

Meiselas showed Biden a video of Boebert ranting nonsensically against the Inflation Reduction Act prior to its passage in 2022. She was more annoying than usual — although I’ve never attended a musical with her in the audience.

“Insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result,” she said. “That makes the supporters of this legislation, by definition, insane. Reckless spending in this town is what causes inflation.”

She has no idea what she’s talking about, even though she whipped out that quote of the day calendar. (Also, inflation itself is not always a bad thing, especially when it’s the result of low unemployment and higher wages leading to increased consumer spending and more demand for goods and services.)

“You are sacrificing American families at the altar of climate change,” she screamed. The climate crisis doesn’t just cost lives. It is also devastating to the economy, which this ninny fails to understand.

Boebert called the IRA a “con game” and a “massive failure” because it doesn’t matter what words actually mean when you’re just interested in the sound of your own voice. Her microphone was eventually cut after she was politely asked at least five times to shut the hell up.

Meiselas apologized to the president for subjecting Biden to Boebert’s stupid, but the president just chuckled as if Meiselas had shown him a YouTube video of a puppy trying to drive a car.

“If it weren’t so important, it’d be humorous,” Biden said. “What’d she call it, a massive failure? The only massive failure occurs in her thinking. The idea that in her own district we’ve created so many new, good-paying jobs. And by the way, it’s generating economic growth across the board, across the board! And when people get a good job, what they do is they have an opportunity to spend on things [beyond] their basic needs for themselves.”

“The idea that she’s talking about, this being a massive failure, I don’t get it,” he added. “I hope she comes back here and tells people in [the CS Wind turbine] factory, the largest wind turbine factory in the world, that it’s a massive failure. It’s her district, invite her to come back.”

I don’t care that much if Boebert accepts Biden’s challenge, but I do hope that next year voters will send her back to her district as a private citizen.

