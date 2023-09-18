One definition of ‘congress’ or another.

On Friday, MAGA idiot Rep. Lauren Boebert said sorry for behaving so poorly at Beetlejuice and vaping and then lying and saying she wasn’t vaping. “Whether it was the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production, or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign manager,” said Boebert, explaining that she forgot about all the vaping amidst the excitement of the much-anticipated production.

Dunno if she forgot playing “Gotcha Last” with her new boyfriend’s wangus, as it certainly appears she was doing on surveillance video, at least through his pants. (He was also playing the game with her boobyknockers, looked like.) But she didn’t particularly apologize for that. So we really don’t know if those are also natural reactions to the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production, or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment.

Perhaps.

Yesterday, Boebert said on OAN that she was “a little too eccentric,” and that she’s “very known for having an animated personality, maybe an overtly animated personality.”

You betcha.

Today, Lauren Boebert is blaming the fact that an F-35 is currently missing after a pilot had to emergency eject from it on “woke ideology,” because she really apparently doesn’t know when it’s a good idea to maybe just not chime in for a few minutes:

In response, people are saying very many mean things about losing things in dark theaters and whatnot. No need for us to elaborate, you can peruse at will.

Regarding the entire situation, Ann Coulter tweeted that Boebert is a “totally embarrassing bimbo.” Homeschooled indicted former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis is huffing that this is “embarrassing and disrespectful behavior from a sitting Congresswoman.” And Jenna Ellis would know, because she is morally superior to everyone.

Meghan McCain meanwhile says Boebert is “trash.”

Meanwhile holier-than-thou right-winger Erick Erickson is just on the fainting couch about Boebert, as well as Kristi Noem and Marjorie Taylor Greene, all of whom he says are ADULTERESSESSSSSSSS!

(Wonkette has been remiss in covering the fact that many more sources are now saying there’s been a “years-long” adultery affair between South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and creepy shitbag Corey Lewandowski. We talked about the rumors a while back, of course. We regret the omission and will be sure to write a bunch of filthy dick jokes about the new stuff very soon.)

On the other side of the spectrum, QAnon Pizzagate nutbag crazy lady Liz Crokin is pretty sure Lauren Boebert’s boyfriend is a Democrat false flag crisis actor booby toucher who was paid to “instigate her” into being gross in a theater that had night vision:

“It turns out Lauren Boebert’s mystery man is a Democrat bar owner. If I were a wagering enthusiast, I would bet this guy was paid to set her up. She’s coming off a divorce, and she’s vulnerable. “This guy comes into her life, charms her, seduces her, and then probably gets her liquored up and takes her out in public. Stage set. He then instigates her by fondling her in a theater that just happens to have night vision cameras right on them. “Then the whole incident is leaked to the public in what looks like high-definition video in an attempt to harm her reputation. This is all way too convenient. Whether her date was part of it or not, this seems like a well-coordinated setup. “These types of tactics and traps are used all the time, and I would know.”

You, you, you oughta knowwwwwwwww.

OK, well, the jokes are only going to get more juvenile from here, so we’ll just end this post and say this is your OPEN THREAD and also show you this .gif we made you.

Somebody was gonna say it.

