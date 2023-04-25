It's official, so you can stop wondering: President Joe Biden is running for re-election, which is sort of what most incumbent first-term presidents do, so I never understood all the speculation otherwise. Biden was never going to pull an LBJ, especially because that's probably what got us Nixon.

This is objectively good news, considering that the only other Democratic candidates running are total flakes. Presumably, if Biden had opted out, maybe we'd have gotten some normal candidates, but we don't want to risk getting stuck with either Robert F. Kennedy Jr. or Marianne Williamson. Let's just breathe a sigh of relief.

Biden's running, and Kamala Harris is still his VP. She's heavily featured in his announcement video and campaign materials in ways that aren't easy to edit out later. So, that's the ticket. Let's just move on.

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https: //t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy” — Joe Biden (@Joe Biden) 1682416800

The re-election announcement video is pretty audacious, as it correctly presents the difficult times facing us: The January 6 insurrection, the loss of constitutionally protected abortion rights. An incumbent president usually focuses mostly on the positive. Note the contrast to Barack Obama's 2012 announcement video when no one knew the name "Marjorie Taylor Greene."

www.youtube.com

Biden has achieved a great deal legislatively during his first term, but he doesn't downplay the stakes. The first word he says in the spot is "freedom."

"Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans," he continues. "That's been the work of my first term, to fight for our democracy."

He doesn't talk about his successful infrastructure week, confirming non-fascist judges, or a steadily improving economy. Those are clear wins. Instead, he calls out areas where Democrats have struggled — voting rights legislation, codifying Roe . Hell, the 2024 election is likely a rematch of 2020: Donald Trump is still a major political force even after attempting a coup. Biden confronts these perhaps disappointing realities because we can't ignore them. We have to keep fighting.

Biden declares that "personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans." Yes, he's talking about LGBTQ Americans, as well. "Fighting for our democracy," he says, has been the work of his first term. Again, this is a bold statement. He's not claiming that the biggest threat to American democracy is a hostile foreign power or an "axis of evil." No, it's actual Americans who are hellbent on denying basic freedoms to their fellow citizens simply because of who they are.

"To protect our rights, to make sure that everyone in our country is treated equally and everyone is given a fair shot at making it." On those last words, we see Biden shaking a Black man's hand. The brother is wearing a red hat, but I think that's for a sporting team.

Biden goes on to directly call out the "MAGA extremists" — yes, we have to look at Greene and Ron DeSantis's faces — who are "lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms ... cutting Social Security you paid for your entire life while cutting taxes for the very wealthy, dictating what health care decisions women can make, banning books and telling people who they can love, all while making it more difficult for you to be able to vote."

This is not cheerful rhetoric, nor should it be. He's telling the truth. This is the world in which he's running for re-election. I wouldn't want a commander in chief who soft pedals this reality. Yes, Republicans and right-wing pundits will call Biden "divisive" and "angry" and wonder why none of Obama's "hope and changed" rubbed off on him. They'll claim Lincoln was more generous to the Confederacy while running for re-election during the Civil War. They'll say a lot of crap, most of it lies.

So, let's go Biden 2024. His campaign site is even selling "Dark Brandon" meme merchandise. That's no malarkey.

