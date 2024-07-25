President Joe Biden gave a primetime Oval Office speech last night to explain his decision to step aside from the 2024 presidential campaign and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the candidate to carry on the task of, as he put it, defending democracy.
Here’s video of the brief 11-minute speech.
Biden got to the point pretty quickly, explaining why he’d decided it was time to
I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future all merited a second term, but nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy, and that includes personal ambition.
So I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That’s the best way to unite our nation.
And yes, you were right, that torch metaphor is borrowed from JFK. Biden made clear that he’s not just going to lame-duck around the Rose Garden; he’s still going to be presidenting full time between now and January, working on combating gun violence and moving forward with his agenda on climate (here’s where we remind you the EPA plans to release a huge rule regulating emissions from existing fossil gas plants after the election).
And then Joe got into the performance review part of the speech, where he pointed out all the things he’s achieved in his term, and it’s a hell of a lot. He noted that when he took office, America was still deep in the pandemic and the “worst economic crisis since the Great Depression,” and that he was sworn in following “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War” — but that winter of our discontent has largely passed because Americans came together, most of us, to get things done.
If you don’t mind, we’ll add some Wonkette (and other) links to the transcript, because everyone loves annotations, don’t they?
Today, we have the strongest economy in the world, creating nearly 16 million new jobs — a record. Wages are up, inflation continues to come down, the racial wealth gap is the lowest it’s been in 20 years. We’re literally rebuilding our entire nation, urban, suburban, rural and tribal communities. Manufacturing has come back to America.
Oh yes, we can keep going.
We’re leading the world again in chips and science and innovation. We finally beat Big Pharma after all these years, to lower the cost of prescription drugs for seniors, and I’m going to keep fighting to make sure we lower the cost for everyone, not just seniors.
Sigh … so “We finally beat Big Pharma” was the line he meant to say during the debate, but jumbled it into “We finally beat Medicare.” No, we won’t spend eight paragraphs explaining the differences between senility and getting words mixed up; that’s water over the damned now. But again, he’s right about how making Medicare drugs cheaper can have a knock-on effect: After the Inflation Reduction Act capped insulin prices at $35 a month for seniors, multiple major drug manufacturers capped prices on several of their popular insulin products too, for people with and without private health insurance.
OK, one more paragraph, shall we?
More people have health care today in America than ever before. And I signed one of the most significant laws helping millions of veterans and their families who were exposed to toxic materials. You know, the most significant climate law ever, ever in the history of the world, the first major gun safety law in 30 years. And today, violent crime rate is at a 50-year low.
Gosh, that was a lot of linking and notes! Thing is, we could have done even more!
Now here’s the thing, and this is no hyperbole: Joe Biden has every reason in the world to be proud of his achievements in office, particularly since he and Kamala Harris got them all done with one of the narrowest congressional majorities ever (and since the 2022 elections, with one House tied behind their backs). And hell yes, we share his frustration that he doesn’t seem to have gotten the credit he deserves for it, for a ton of reasons we won’t go into here (superficial media coverage and an intense rightwing lie machine being only two factors). Now it’s up to Kamala Harris to sell those achievements and tell Americans how she’ll build on them.
Biden closed the speech by looking forward, reminding us that the real work of protecting democracy falls, as it always has, to the American people, citing once more Ben Franklin’s caution that the Founders had given the country “a Republic — if you can keep it.”
The great thing about America is here kings and dictators do not rule, the people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands. We just have to keep faith, keep the faith and remember who we are.
Well then, we know what we have to do. Get everyone you know out to vote, and keep this experiment in self-rule going. And if we can laugh out loud and dance goofily while doing it, so much the better!
Heck, even the skies in Boise look a little clearer after last night’s rain.
