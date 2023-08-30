Joe Biden is old. He’s possibly even older than he was the last time we discussed his advanced age. Tuesday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” devoted a segment to this breaking news.

Co-host Willie Geist said, “Let’s talk about some new polling that we’re just getting about President Biden, showing his age is a significant concern for voters ahead of the 2024 election, including among Democrats, by the way. A new AP NORC poll finds that more than three-quarters of Americans think Biden, who was 80, is too old to serve another term, 77 percent of them. Donald Trump is just three years younger than Biden, but only 51 percent of Americans say he is too old to be effective in a second term.”

Hey, so, SHOCKER, but this is a misleading poll. Take a look at the actual breakdown:

Although 89 percent of Republican voters believe Biden’s one of Catherine Deneuve’s mummified vampire exes from The Hunger, 72 percent of them somehow think Donald Trump is the picture of strawberry blonde health. Including obvious cult members in your polling is going to skew things, so Geist is just spreading right-wing propaganda over your morning toast.

Is it concerning that 69 percent of Democrats think Biden is too old to serve a second term? Not really, as Democrats are rarely thrilled with their incumbent presidents. Barack Obama’s polling had tanked in August 2011, when he’d just turned 50 (happy birthday!).

“This is something that the White House, the Biden campaign cannot avoid,” Geist insisted. “It is a reality. It might be uncomfortable for some people to talk about, but when you have private dinner parties, when you go out at the ice cream place in the summer, people do.”

Jesus, Geist must attend the dullest parties ever if they’re talking about some old white guy’s age. That’s a morbid-ass ice cream social: “Gaze upon this melting scoop of banana ripple, withering away to nothingness like poor Joe Biden!”

He added, “Even Democrats who like Joe Biden and plan to support him, they do have concerns about his age.”

But the “very concerned” Democrats will still pick Biden over future felon in chief Trump. “Morning Joe” panelist Eugene Robinson admitted that 2024 is a “stark, binary choice.”

“You want four more years of Biden or you want four more years of Trump? And so I think the Biden camp is, you know, fairly confident on that score that that’s how it’s going to come down,” Robinson said. “But it is a problem. And it is ironic. He’s only three years older than Donald Trump. He is visibly in better physical shape than Donald Trump.”

It’s not ironic. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy because mainstream media reinforces a calculated right-wing line of attack against Biden. I’m not a cultist, so I recognize that Biden isn’t Ryan Gosling. However, it’s also clear that he’s not a senile wizened husk of his former self. Objectively, he’s a reasonably fit grandpa. He’s a safe bet to make it to 2028.

Even though Republicans and right-wing media have spent the past three years claiming that Biden has one foot in the grave and the other on a conga line of banana peels, we all know if he does die during his second term, they will suddenly insist that Vice President Kamala Harris personally murdered him. That’s not “irony,” either, but more right-wing bullshit.

