Wonkette

Wonkette

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
1h

Joe Rogan is the Patron Saint of Dunning-Kruger. The absolute avatar of "Things I wish were true," the guiding light for millions of purposefully credulous people.

To think that I, as a naive kid coming up in the 1990s, had such wonder about the Internet. We have unlimited knowledge at our fingertips and instead so many of us waste it on bunk to feed epistemic closure.

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Whatwhomever's avatar
Whatwhomever
1h

Can some other podcaster text him that war is bad? Ballrooms are bad? Fascism is bad? Mmmkay?

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