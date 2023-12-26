The Trump years have been a boon for meatheads, and there may be no bigger meathead than podcast host and dude who probably doesn’t re-rack his weights Joe Rogan.

Rogan has a habit of confidently stating that the Left is doing something stupid or insane, which he read about on Twitter or heard some other wingnut jackhole like Tim Pool yammering about on his own podcast or just made up in his own we-guess-you’d-call-it-technically-a-brain. Then he gets fact-checked, discovers he’s wrong, and shrugs because Spotify does not pay him ungodly amounts of money to get it right, it pays him ungodly amounts of money to make all the other meatheads who listen to him feel smugly superior about themselves.

Thus did he take to the airwaves one day recently and spend a few minutes giggling with his guest, MMA fighter Bo Nickal, about how Joe Biden is a senile imbecile who claimed that America lost the Revolutionary War because “they didn’t have enough airports.” Like so:

So after Rogan and Nickal spend a minute giggling over old demented Joe Biden being one Jell-o pudding pop away from a permanent seat in the day room of the nursing home, Rogan’s producer manages to explain to him that Biden was actually making fun of something Donald Trump said in a speech a few years ago:

The two men continued to denigrate Biden and defend Trump for several minutes before one of Rogan’s producers found the video in question, in which Biden says of Trump, “The same ‘stable genius’ said the biggest problem we had during the Revolutionary War is we didn’t have enough airports!”

The producer played the clip of Biden, who was clearly mockingly referring to Trump as the “stable genius” because Trump called himself that once, and Rogan and Nickal snickered, until Rogan’s producer told him that the clip wasn’t fake “but he was referencing Trump saying that.” Then he played the clip of Trump saying that:

“Our army manned the airp … it ranned … the ramparts. It took over the airports. It did everything it had to do.”

Trump was clearly reading off a teleprompter, stumbled over something, and then the miasma of diseased horse liver and insecticide that passes for his mind sent a signal to his mouth to cover it up by confidently proclaiming that seizing airports was a strategic victory for the Continental Army.

If you dig up Fox News clips from that day, you’ll probably find some Trump lickspittle trying to claim that in fact the British had very primitive airports salted throughout the colonies. Only instead of terminals they had barns, and instead of airplanes they had horses, but still, Mr. Trump was obviously correct!

Rogan and Nickal, being intellectually honest, graciously conceded their mistake. Ha ha, just kidding, they continued to be jackasses about it:

ROGAN: So he fucked up. NICKAL: Yeah he did, but I feel like you can tell that it, like, sounds a little different, he’s like, you could tell he messed up his words but, yeah, I don’t know …That’s the thing about media these days. You gotta look into it.

Imagine if these two shitwits had “looked into it” before they started taping! But sure, blame “the media” because you couldn’t take five seconds to tell an intern to look up a fucking video clip that’s probably all over YouTube.

So to sum up: When Joe Biden says something about airports in the Revolutionary War, he is clearly in the grips of a senility that should disqualify him from office. When Donald Trump says something about airports in the Revolutionary War, he simply misspoke and besides, it’s all the media’s fault somehow.

Rogan has done this stuff before, like the time he had to backtrack on his claim that kids were using litterboxes instead of toilets in classrooms or the time he was shocked, SHOCKED to learn that the same Republicans who call gay people “groomers” would go after his conservative buddy Dave Rubin and Rubin’s husband for having kids.

Joe Rogan is not a smart or responsible person, is what we’re saying. Lucky for him, Spotify pays him to be an idiot.

