We are beginning to suspect that, once Jon Ossoff beats the shit out of Mike Collins in the polls in a few weeks, once he humiliates that pig trash Nazi-loving redneck once and for all, Ossoff is going to miss destroying Collins on a regular basis. He loves this.

As we said about their first debate, you can tell that Ossoff genuinely detests Collins, but not in the way Nazi pigfuck bigots hate the Woke, where their hatred masks their abject fear. Ignorant trash like Collins, like Tommy Tuberville, you get the distinct feeling that if their opponent startled them, if they threatened to send a drag queen furry to their house to sing them lullabies in Spanish, they would immediately start peeing their pants terrified. It would be like if Yosemite Sam was incontinent.

Not so with the pure and righteous hatred Jon Ossoff feels for Rep. Mike Collins, a man who is such a bigot he can’t seem to get his neo-Nazi son-in-law to stop making neo-Nazi hate-porn literally from his house, not even for the last three and a half weeks of the campaign. And we know, because Ossoff challenged him to do that exact thing last night, during their second debate.

THE FIRST ONE!

Ossoff began the second debate by explaining that he was not finished delivering the beatdown he began last week, that there were more ways he wanted to hurt this disgusting racist roadkill next to him.

“Tonight, we’re going to continue asking tough questions of Congressman Mike Collins. We’re going to pick up right where we left off last week and ask him questions he refused to answer. Why he voted for the tariffs and the war and the healthcare cuts that have driven prices to record highs. Why he won’t commit to testifying in the ongoing federal probe of his office. And we’ll ask him again to explain his widely documented and completely disqualifying ties to white nationalism and neo-Nazi ideology. We’ll see tonight if the congressman has the courage to respond.”

Turns out firing squad executions are fun after all, as long as the “fire” is words and the “squad” is that hot piece of ass Jon Ossoff.

During the debate, Ossoff answered forcefully that “I have zero interest in running for president. I’m not running for president. I’m running for reelection to the Senate,” which is the strongest way he’s said that. And it’s true, for as long as he needs it to be true. If circumstances change and he starts to have an interest in being president, like maybe if Keisha Lance-Bottoms is governor of Georgia, that is OK too. People’s truths and interests change.

Of course the fun part of that clip was when Ossoff was like cool, now that I have answered that, allow me to explain what a little bitch Mike Collins is some more and demand an explanation why he insists on being that way.

One of the brutal things Ossoff does with that booming, authoritative Slutticus Finch voice of his (cannot take credit, we saw it somewhere on Instagram) is the way he addresses Collins directly over and over again. Mike. Why’d you do that, Mike? What’s wrong with you, Mike? Why are you such a bigot, Mike? Ever think of dropping yourself off at a fire station when you were a baby because you were such a disappointment, Mike?

At one point, Collins and his babbling bigot drawl — as a Southerner, let us tell you, there are educated, gorgeous southern accents, and then there are the Mike Collins kind, which is what you hear leaking through the eyeholes in white hoods — tried to challenge Ossoff on the subject of the Epstein Files. It was a bad idea, because Ossoff noted that Collins wouldn’t vote to release the files on the 14- and 15-year-old girls who had been raped until his boss Donald Trump gave him permission.

Speaking of Donald Trump being the man Collins is required to take orders from, like a subservient little beta cuck who never learned to make big boy decisions for himself like a real man, Collins was of course not able to answer out loud that Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

But here are the clips we really want you to see. Ossoff challenged the bigot Collins yet again on the flaming bigot who married his bigot daughter, and makes bigot neo-Nazi propaganda from his bigot house.

And what did Collins do? He started defending white nationalists.

OSSOFF: How weak a person do you have to be to be unable to stop someone under your own roof from disseminating neo-Nazi propaganda, while you run for the Senate? The paper reported it’s still going on to this day. How about this, Mike? We can shake hands on it. Will you commit tonight that for the remainder of this campaign — it’s just three weeks, Mike — you won’t allow any more neo-Nazi propaganda to be produced from your house?

To which Collins responded:

“YEW KNOW WUT?”

(As we were saying, about the type of accent that wafts over the crackling of burning crosses.)

Oh he was so fucking mad, this white supremacist little beta loser.

And it’s fun, because that’s what Ossoff is trying to get him to do. Ossoff knows that Mike Collins never learned to regulate his emotions like a real man, and he’s poking, prodding, tricking the contemptible bigot into having these embarrassing little temper tantrums.

Surprise, Collins would not commit to looking into a three-week moratorium on presiding over the Georgia Center For The Advancement Of The White Race AKA his house.

COLLINS: YEW KNOW WUT? I’M A LITTLE TIRED-A THIS, JOHN! THERE’S A CRAZY PERSON IN JAIL RIGHT NOW, BECAUSE YOUR RHETORIC, AND YEW. THREATENED MY SON-IN-LAW, AND THREATENED TO KILL ME! HAD ANOTHER THREAT JUST YESTERDAY.

The trash Nazi son-in-law? Can we play this tiny violin or does the Collins extended family need it for cross kindling? Just asking.

COLLINS: THAT’S BECAUSE OF YEW AND YOUR RHETORIC THAT YORE OUT THERE SPEWING. THIS VITRIOL. HATE.

That’s right, Jon Ossoff is the real hate. (You know, aside from how much he loathes Collins personally.)

COLLINS: WHAT ABOUT YEW? YOU HAVE NOT DENOUNCED, HAVE NOT CONDEMNED. GIVE ME REID HOFFMAN, ONE OF YOUR LARGEST DONORS OUT THERE, ONE THAT’S BEEN SUPPORTING YOU WITH OVER A MILLION DOLLARS. WHY DON’T YEW DENOUNCE THAT? WHY DON’T YEW RETURN THAT MONEY?

They are absolutely desperate for this Reid Hoffman attack to stick. It is not sticking.

Ossoff calmly explained that if any of these people lived in his house, he would be glad to take responsibility for their every move. Then he continued, calmly, explaining that the challenge is three weeks of no more neo-Nazi propaganda coming over the wi-fi from Casa Collins.

OSSOFF: It’s happening. We all know it’s happening. Why can’t you stop it? Why won’t you commit right now to stop it?

In response, Mike Collins explained that “Reid Hoffman.” And he kept explaining that “Reid Hoffman.”

To which Jon Ossoff finally asked, “Mike, who are on your team advised you to raise the Epstein Files? You voted to cover up the evidence, Mike.”

And he looked at the camera again and explained how Mike Collins voted to cover up the evidence of 14- and 15-year-old girls getting raped, upon Donald Trump’s instruction. The same Donald Trump “who is named 1,000 times” in the Epstein Files.

One more? Aw hell, here’s one. How can you say you’re going to be a champion for Black Georgians “when you elevate to positions of leadership in your political organization people with ties to the Ku Klux Klan.” Was that an accident, Mike? Was it, Mike?

Yes, it was absolutely brutal.

For more clips, go to Aaron Rupar’s page, because there’s a whole bunch of ‘em.

The most recent polls have Ossoff beating Collins by 10, or 11, or eight. Collins is going to lose, and it’s going to be a humiliation, and we love it for him. We especially love it for bigots like him because these are the types who nurse sad loser fantasies about how the South is going to rise again, yew’ll see!

Yep. It sure is. And it’s going to be people like Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and Black folks and immigrants and LGBTQ+ folks who make it happen.

Sit the fuck down and cry, racists.

Here’s the whole MWAH.

OPEN THREAD.

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