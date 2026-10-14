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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
3h

Mr Cakes set up a Cakes family WhatsApp group dedicated to recipes, mainly because Cakes Jr, Mr Vakes and I are always finding new recipes we want to try and frequently lose them before we actually get around to making them. The name of this WhatsApp group?

Rolling Scones.

I don't know whether to laugh or facepalm.

I'm baking cheese and herb bread tomorrow, so we'll have something tasty to nibble on as we watch this week's Bake-Off.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

I have been reading up on the Indian Runner duck that I helped by removing fishing line from its leg.

Unfortunately this is a flightless domesticated duck and not really meant to be in the wild. There are 2 of these ducks at the fishing pond and they were abandoned. Apparently in northwest Ohio more than 24 of these ducks were abandoned and rescued by a group of volunteers called the Quack Pack. I could find no contact info for them. But contacted a wildlife group that is connected with them, I gave that group the location and sent them a photo, they said they would pass the information to the Quack Pack.

I could find nothing for northeast Ohio (where I am). The wildlife groups will not help because they are domesticated ducks.

If I don't hear from the Quack Pack the next option is getting them to the Lake Humane Society.

These ducks probably will not survive the winter in the wild. Well fuck, I gotta find a way to help these ducks.

https://www.wtol.com/article/life/heartwarming/domestic-ducks-abandoned-across-northwest-ohio-rescue-efforts/512-ee1c922b-493f-4245-9f63-0c7ec54d8b95

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