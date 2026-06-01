Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
8m

Monday Bear.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-268649218?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Reply
Share
1 reply
Demodocus's avatar
Demodocus
10m

Nice, if sad, time. Sadly, MIL passed away recently. She was a good person and a friend of mine as well as being my spouse's mother. The nice time bit is that Mr Demi's coworkers made him an entirely brailled card, including everyone's signatures. He was almost excited (as far as you can be given the topic) about it. Our other cards so far have all been printed.

Reply
Share
2 replies
114 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture