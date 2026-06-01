This is a screengrab of Jon Ossoff, a snapshot from his speech, not a professional photo. Looks kind of .. presidential?

We are not saying Jon Ossoff will or should be the Democratic nominee in 2028. There are a number of people catching our attention at different times, it’s a wide-open field! But it’s for definite sure that when the midterms get going is when the auditions for the next presidential election really start.

So here are a couple videos of Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff punching Donald Trump, JD Vance and Stephen Miller and in the nuts repeatedly, calling out and exposing them for the tiny, weak men they are, and looking dashing while he does it. Which is not a bad combination. Put a guy like this on a ticket with somebody like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and oh boy, oh golly.

We are just saying.

The first video is Ossoff explaining that Trump is on this pathetic spree to build monuments to himself because deep down inside he knows nobody will do it when he’s gone. He’s a pathetic little loser, he’s bad at being president, he’s bad at renovating buildings, everybody hates him, his family hates him, he’s managed to cheat and lie and grift and fraud and crime his way into the most powerful position in the world and yet he remains absolutely nothing. When he dies, no one will say anything besides how it would have been better if he had never lived at all.

OK, Ossoff didn’t say all that, but you could see it in his cheekbones and his jawline, it’s the general spirit of what he was saying.

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And here is Ossoff explaining that while you and your family are struggling, Trump is sitting around in his soiled underpants dreaming of the Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Ballroom. Ossoff didn’t mention Trump’s soiled underpants, we did, but he said the rest of it.

And then one more, where Ossoff specifically calls out Vance, and also Stephen Miller, just the ugliest rejects and fascists in the world. Really, seriously, emphasis on how all these Republican men are fucking ugly, like just the most unfuckable ghouls in the whole world, not even Big Lots couches want JD, not even Nazis with bad BO want Stephen Miller. But that’s us talking over Jon Ossoff again. What he actually says here is that what those losers lack the ability to understand is that greatness actually does not come through their (white) genes, the way they think it does — comical considering how ugly they are — but through our ideas.

If you’d like to watch more Ossoff speech, click on Acyn’s name there, they’re all there.

Again, we have no idea who will be the frontrunners for 2028, or who even wants it. (All of them want it.) But people like Ossoff who talk to and about these Republican rejects like the absolute picked-last freaks they are, that’s who’s gonna end up on that short list.

In summary and in conclusion, this is Jon Ossoff, everyone! Maybe go toss his Senate re-election campaign a few dollars.

Tip your bartenders here too, it’s OPEN THREAD.

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